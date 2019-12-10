In 2020, these off-road ready trucks will be your top picks!

Most car buyers are into SUVS, even if they are SUVSkram but with 4x4 and top-class suspensions that are hard to beat. Many pretenders are not as capably designed, but this list of off-road-ready trucks are all-in out of the dealership. These are true masters of all-terrain, with all the add-ons that will be simply the best any carmaker can offer. If you are ready, here is the rundown of these off-road Godzillas that are ready to roll anytime you are.

Toyota Land Cruiser

This is one complete toolbox to hack the outdoors and has been for so many years. Equipped with 4x4 and a locking differential that assures good traction when on the move. Inside the hood, is a V-8 with a 381-hp output that drives it forward. For better under chassis protection, there are skid plates, with driver assists that help manage all-terrain. Advanced electronic systems guide the SUV for more effective movement and safer driving.



Ram Power Wagon

Here is a what makes power evident in an SUV, the Power Wagon is big and burly with lots to spare. Gets higher lifted suspension that allows better clearance at all approach angles. If that is not enough, dual locking differentials, with separating roll bar for its equipment. If the truck gets stuck, then use the front winch that can pull a whopping 12000 pounds which is very sweet. Power-wise this gives out 410-hp and has gas V-8 monster of an engine. What matters is power to run the hills up and down, with this as your tool.

Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X

This is magnificent in-between two class and Nissan just found the right sweet spot for it. The Titan XD is not the obvious choice compared to other trucks, but this is made for the off-road. Get the Pro-4X that bumps up against everything that should matter, we see the results. Armed with improved dampers, two- speed transfer case, electronic locking differentials, and with capable all-terrain tires as standard equipment. The exterior is has a distinct decal, dual black tow hooks are in front, last is the new grille design. Still keeping the V-8 5.6-litre beast with 400-hp. Now, this is just what the doctor ordered for a day out at the roads.



Mercedes-Benz G-class

For the refined beast of an SUV, the G-class is just right for the money. Inside the respectable looks is a very adapt 4x4 drive, with equipped lock differentials as standard for true SUVS. Class is all about steeping over the obstacles with a 9.5-inch clearance to tackle 27.6-inches of water with no trouble at all. Get either of the two variants, the G550 has a twin-turbo with a V-8 at the 416-hp output. This is one SUV that has all the goods, even an expensive price but who's picky?

All these off-road-ready trucks are optimized from day one, no need to upgrade but do so at extra cost. Even if the tree-huggers say stuff, these off-roaders are pure excitement from a humdrum sedan. So, get the best off-road fix with these options for total satisfaction.

