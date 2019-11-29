How to Get a Grip on an Under steering Car and Avoid Accidents on the Road

Winter roads are not the best season for driving, especially with the prevailing conditions during this time of year. Inexperienced drivers will be open-season for understeering, which is caused by loss of traction and grip on roads. This is caused when drivers are not aware of roads that have black ice. It is transparent, and almost invisible, so when wheels come into contact, they lose traction or grip. Depending on car conditions, this may lead to something worse than slippery roads, and may feature spinning wheel arching into a skid.

Motorists should know what to do, when in a pinch. So, we outlined some tips to help the noob drivers, who tend to drive in winter belts, most of the year. One way to help keep traction at optimum is by having snow tires, snow chains, and good driving sense! This cannot be stressed more, as accidents do happen quite often in this time of year.

This guide will help mitigate that and a lot more with these definitive don'ts when driving and avoiding understeer.

1. Power up the throttle through a road bend!

If you are driving a front-wheel drive, you need to ease off the throttle. The more power applied to the front axles will pull the rear to the side which results in weight shift, thereby pulling the butt of the car outwards. More speed will pull more grip, so the answer is to slow down to center the balance. Slowly correctly throttling until the car is straight!

2. Hammering hard on the brake into a bend is not smart.

Braking hard into a curve will lock upfront tires that leave the rear wheels spinning. Do not turn into the corner too much, or rear traction is compromised and out of control. Adjusting your braking and adjust the velocity and direction of the car, easing up on the brakes, but maintaining a balance between steering and braking till the rear has regained grip are some ways to avoid accidents. Do not slam on the brakes, period!

3. Hard on the throttle when entering a curve.

Be slow at any corner, so you do not go jack-rabbiting or facing oversteer! Newbie drivers are bound to try this, so expect something to go awry in situations losing traction conditions. Be smart and just accelerate enough, with going to fast or slow. This keeps a balance on the front and rear traction, to keep on travelling straight or curve. Another thing is to feel out the speed and see what lies ahead! If there is black ice, watch out and slow down.

4. Tire grip on the rear is lost or minimal.

This cannot be help and winter conditions will bring it on, but drivers should know what they are! Things like black ice, oil sludge, snow, slush, loose gravel, and anything else that is out to get an unwary driver. Best to look ahead, speed up slow, check other cars, and be alert which is all about common sense.

Conclusion:

Just remember that understeering is largely dependent on how you drive! Do what should be done right and follow the rules of safe driving. This applies for any season, but winter is very demanding. Safe driving.

