When the cold comes, and extensive winterizing is all done, all the extras like battery warmers and charger/starter combo kits should all be ready! Prior checks on the battery read fine and nothing to worry about. But, not everyone will be familiar with winter and car batteries. If you are one of those who know, next to nothing. You will need to get reading this short primer.

When to fix or replace the battery is crucial to know. This is for those drivers who want to get it done themselves or get a tech to do it for them. All options are open. But be careful when handling any car battery.

Wintertime is not always a go when it comes to car batteries



General winter does not discriminate whether it is an electric car battery or a lead-acid for conventional cars. Though lead-acid batteries offer the easier fix. If the battery is bad, then it can be replaced not like EV power pack.

Subjecting car batteries to less than 20 degrees will cause the electrolytes to freeze. Resulting in a 12% decrease in the cruising range and fuel efficiency of 8%. Hybrid does not work well when in lower than 75 degrees. Other data gain show that 95 degrees will also have a 4% less range and 5% shaved off fuel economy. This is in comparison to 75 degrees which is important to EV and hybrid owners.

Lithium-ion batteries are temperamental in winter. Never let the EV battery get colder than below 13 degrees for seven days, no more! If the battery freezes in extreme cold that will prevent charging. No more power is a dead EV. Move the car into a warm garage and wait before charging or it might get damaged. All Electric cars and hybrids are subject to extreme cold until more advanced types are installed. EV cars from the leave to the E-Golf should be parked in warm shelters to avoid freezing over the battery. Replacing the EV battery might be harder under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

How to DIY service your lead car battery safely



1. Know what needs to be done properly when removing the car battery.

Avoid spilling the liquid that is hazardous to skin contact. Burns cloth and acidic to bare skin which should be avoided. Use a carrying strap or use the handle to remove it. Pull it out of the slot and avoid puncturing the casing.

2. Winter frozen batteries should not be charged or handle under any instance.

Never attempt to charge a frozen battery. Try charging it then it might go boom.

3. You will be shocked by a car battery without knowing what to do exactly.

Lead batteries will not shock anyone, but use gloves for handling. Disconnect the electrical parts of an EV or hybrid battery. They can deliver a substantial shock and can be dangerous. Use gloves for 1000 volts just in case. Keep away from the orange wires until the battery is not connected.