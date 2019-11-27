The Only DIY Tire Repair Kit You Will Ever Need

Whatever the season most drivers are in fear of puncturing their tire, without a spare! With a handy tire repair kit, you can forego calling help and just fix it yourself. Inside the kit are items that allow DIY tire repair in a pinch. Especially in the wintertime, when having a flat without a spare is not recommended. Have this kit and a tire compressor, gloves, and a torch if it is night time. This kit is a life-saver when out in the middle of nowhere, this gets you going. Take a look at the list of kits, to get from.

1. Boulder Tools -Tire Repair Kit



Price: $34.99

4.7/5 Stars



All hand tools are comfy T-handles for better handling and to fix holes. Takes less time to plug holes, with how-to instructions to do it fast. This 56-piece kit is all you need to fix any flat in a jiffy! Comes with quality tire strings to repair punctures, if there is no spare. Replace worn-out tire plugs with the new ones provided in the kit. Complete with everything you need in the kit is all here.

For $34.99, this kit comes with everything needed to fix any flat tire. With 56-pieces include for all you need to seal any tire.



2. Tooluxe 50002L Tire Repair Kit





Price: $14.98

4.6/5 Stars



For the price, you get a 35-pc kit with everything to seal a tire puncture, even comes with a hex key. Other kits do not have a hex key included, this has an easy to use T-handle tools stored in a robust box. The steel rasp and insert needle tools are durable for long use. Have it handy for trips anywhere, to deal with a flat tire. This is value for money, with everything all-in when it is needed.

For the price, it has 35 bits for basic tire fixes and tools. Comes in a smaller pack, for easy storage in the back.



3. ARB 10000011 Tire Repair Kit



Price: $41.80

4.7/5 Stars



Open the kit and everything needed for puncture repair is all in, except a pair of gloves. Include is an air pressure checker and valve cores with caps to keep the air inside. If you run out of strings, get extra packs for it. It is equipped with the basic bits needed for repair, placed in this strong carrying case.

Not very cheap with fewer bits in the kit compared to others. Everything basic is all-in, so it portable and easy to use. Though it has no gloves, considering the price that is a miss.



4. Heavy Duty Tire Repair Kit



Price: $29.99

4.3/5 Stars

Everything comes in a visible storage box, with all the kit placed inside it for easy storage. Included are gloves to protect hands when working, with tire plugs to replace damaged ones that let the air out. It has tire pressure checker make sure the tire has the right PSI. All instructions for use are included, for fast and quick repair even for a newbie. Uses heavy-duty brown strings, more durable than what other kits have. Versatile for other vehicles to use, like ATV and SUV tires.

For the price, it is good because it has gloves and a tire pressure checker. Comes with more extras with it, a good buy.



