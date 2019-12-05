Keep Your Car Skid-proof on Winter Roads With 4 of the Best Snow Tires Available This 2020

Come winter, cars have a problem with grip and traction, due to ice and snow. To avert dangers presented by less grip, equipping with the best snow tires is the answer. Most of them have models for sedans, SUVS, and trucks that have specific performance features. Choosing the best features with a balance with the price is one of the best deals to get! Go over this list, and see what will work best, just remember a full set is the best to get.

1. Set of 4 (FOUR) Point S Winterstar ST Studdable

Price $235.97

Not everyone drives an SUV, but if you are, here is a set of tires that will be perfect for you. It comes with impressive directional tread and sipes that are also optimized for clawing into soft snow or ice. Along with the sipes intended for better grip, lateral angled patterns direct slush out of the tires. The features on this snow tire has performance that lists better handling, and tread block that boasts of decent cornering. Other good stuff it comes with include low vibrations as well, courtesy of its rubber compound that gets flexible in the cold.

Verdict:

If you want an all-in set, this is just good enough. All the features in a snow tire are here with an affordable price. Good buy!

2. Continental Tires Vikingcontact 7 Winter/Snow, Truck/SUV

Price $152.20

For trucks, this is an A-1 choice for a winter tire that has features different from an all-season tire. Out of the box or wrapping, this tire gets engineering to have better handling on ice or snow with maximum grip. Mostly a stud-less tire with tread blocks that offer optimized grip, when on snow or slush for better traction. Its rubber compound keeps stretchy, even when hitting cold temperatures that expand upon road contact. Grabby 3D sipes with thick and thin sections have better grip for safety.

A combo of features and engineering offers the best snow tire for trucks and SUVS.

Verdict:

Good stuff come at a price, this is just it. Shoe it on your truck and never regret it!

3. Cooper Evolution Winter Studable-Winter Radial Tire

Price $99.99

SUVs are the kings of the road, have this on to enhance grip or traction on winter roads. Cold is no problem, because this stays flexible and stretchy, without getting brittle. Drive in heavy snow, with confidence in its winter handling abilities. The tread block pattern is all about optimizing grip and traction in most cold winters. Many have trust how well these tires pull them through, even in the worst snowstorm. Though made to rough it, it has a soft side like giving a quiet ride despite the heavy work it does. Good features and a sweet price point should make this an A-1 pick for winter shoes!

Verdict:

SUV and truck snow tires tend to be expensive, not this at $100 flat for it! All the must-have stuff are all-in!

4. Sumitomo Ice Edge Studable-Winter Radial Tire

Price $99.64

Here is another option in the $90+ range, that most on a budget can live with especially for snow driving. Other snows tire has the standard Sipes and channels, but this one comes with studs to enhance grip and traction is a definite plus. The specially engineered ice edge is optimized for the best snow and ice handling. Standard with all excellent snow tires is a flex rubber that never hardens or gets brittle in zero- degree cold! Functional Sipes with 3D tread block maxes out grip and traction in low grip conditions. These wide and jagged channels will pull out snow and slush from the tire at speed. An expanding triangular tread block will spread contact for better stability and control that is crucial.

Verdict:

Another affordable winter tire worth $99.64 is a smart buy for anyone who owns a truck or SUV. All around a good buy, get a set for better handling!

