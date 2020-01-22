What is the best portable GPS device for your car?

Installing a GPS tracker to your car could benefit your driving experience in many ways. These devices provide real-time updates on speed and location, allowing you to keep a safe eye over your loved ones while they drive, while also helping you to track down your stolen or misplaced car.

Portable GPS devices are different from satellite navigation systems, in that sat navs provide the driver with location and direction updates, while GPS trackers can store and broadcast driving behaviour and vehicle location in real-time. And given that car thefts have risen by almost 50% in just five years in the UK, it's never been more important to closely monitor your cars.

But what's the best device for you? Read on below to see the best portable GPS devices on the market today...

TKSTAR GPS TK905

The star of the show, the TKSTAR GPS tracker ticks all the boxes when it comes to your car's safety and location - it's portable, easy to use, and provides accurate data. Compatible with all smartphones via its app, this device provides location updates that are accurate to 5 metres, and will alert your phone if the car violates an agreed 'geo-fence' district.

Learning how to install GPS trackers properly is important - you don't want to risk your device falling off during bumpy journeys, or losing connectivity. However, the TK905's built-in magnets can attach to any flat iron surface, and it boasts an impressive standby time of 90 days, which will save you worrying about its battery life. For £42.99, you'll get the GPS tracker, a USB cable, a storage bag, SIM card adapters and a user manual.

Rewire Security SpyTrack Nano

This nano-sized GPS tracker was designed by one of the UK's largest vehicle tracking suppliers, providing ample safety benefits to keep your mind at ease. Weighing just 60g, the SpyTrack Nano can be easily attached to any flat metal part of your car using the magnetic case, which boasts a 20kg pull force to ensure it stays put regardless of hazardous driving conditions.

Once connected via the app, you'll have access to a wide range of features, including location updates every thirty seconds, and instant alarm notifications for events like speeding, entering different zones, and unplanned movement. This device costs £49.99 as a one-off fee, with no subscriptions or contracts to worry about.

Streetwize Accessories - GPS Tracker

Winner of the Auto Express Recommended Best Buy Award 2019, this GPS tracker would be a streetwise investment for car owners who don't mind paying a little extra. Providing location updates accurate to 10 metres via SMS message, you'll need to send a 10p text message in order to receive the tracking data.

Despite that, it's a great device that's simple to use and easy to conceal. You can either connect the device via your battery output, or you can charge it and hide the device so you can find your stolen car. Also, there are no subscription fees, which means all you have to do is buy the tracker at £44.99, and pay for the subsequent text messages.

Vodafone V-Auto

You can provide your car with smartphone-like features with the V Auto by Vodafone, albeit after you've bought a V-Sim by Vodafone, signed up to the £4 monthly subscription, and installed the V-Auto app. Once you've done that, you'll have access to a range features that focus more on driver safety, rather than providing anti-theft measures.

The V-Auto is ideal for parents watching over teenage drivers - which is an important factor, considering that road traffic incidents are the leading cause of death amongst 15 to 29 year olds. This GPS tracker also provides driver safety scores for each driver, automatic calls to the emergency services after an incident, and data about the previous driven routes. With all the detailed data you get through the app, this GPS tracker is also suitable for fleet business owners looking to monitor the routes their employees take.

CarLock GPS Tracker

Given its name, it should come as no surprise that the CarLock tracker's number one concern is your car's safety. It will alert your phone via the app whenever your vehicle is moved, when the engine starts without you, if it detects any unusual vibrations from theft tools, and when the device becomes disconnected. It can also detect harsh braking and acceleration, which will deter reckless driving.

The CarLock GPS tracker can only be connected via your OBD (on-board diagnostics) port, which means you cannot track your car if the car thief removes the device. However, the main aim of this GPS tracker is to effectively deter the initial theft, which makes this GPS tracker best suited to monitoring teenage drivers, or tracking the routes of your employees, if you have them. This device has a subscription fee of £5.95 per month.

Final Thoughts

With so many options out there, finding the best portable GPS tracker for your car can be tricky. But all you have to do is think about what you need from your device - do you want to keep a close eye on your teenage drivers? Monitor where your fleet drivers are going? Prevent theft? Or relocate your car if it's stolen? Of course, there are costs to think about, but most portable trackers are really affordable, meaning you can easily keep track of your car and your spending.

Author: Julia

Julia is the Content Manager at Expert Market, a leading b2b publication that empowers businesses to grow and succeed.

Having spent years immersed in the world of startup entrepreneurship, she now specialises in business energy, vehicle tracking, and fuel cards, helping businesses to optimise their operations. Watts