The 2021 Mercedes GLA Compact Crossover Is A Luxury That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Not in for an oversized goliath of an SUV? If that is the case, here is the 2021 Mercedes GLA compact luxury crossover that will get to rock your socks off. For six years, this compact crossover has been around and has been one of the most sellable compact crossover from the Mercedes Benz lineup. This year, customers can expect more bump ups and trim as it gets into a second version that will fit the needs of the upcoming year.

If other make and models get the perfunctory redesign, this crossover has major updates crammed into it. This next-gen model carries the same DNA, with improvements that make it better than before. One thing to expect is that this compact crossover has more bang for the buck. The reputation of Mercedes Benz is an assurance of luxury, quality, and performance to break the classic crossover/SUV mold.

There is a lot to live up to, with all the trim and features with Mercedes lineups, this crossover is at par with its predecessors and modern counterparts, offering nothing but top class everything in a compact case.

The looks and dimensions

Major changes in the dimensions of the GLA are noted, especially that is a bit shorter than the previous model. Though the wheelbase got bumped up and lengthened by 1.1-inches. Another big alteration is the taller stance the 2021 model has, which is 4.1-inches taller than the earlier model. These are not noticeable, but they make a big difference for second-gen GLA.



Pocket-rocket performance (US version)

Two variants are the FWD GLA 250 with an upgrade to AWD system, as options. Powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline powerplant that has an output of 221 hp, with 258 lb/ft of torquey goodness. Its gearbox is a dual-clutch and 8-speed transmission, which rockets it to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds flat. Best to get the top GLA 250 4Matic with AWD for outstanding crossover performance.

Want more oomph? Get the AMG GLA 35 with 302 hp and 295 lb-ft. torque, its engine is 2.0-liter turbo in-line cylinders. More sweet stuff to get that includes 8-speed and dual-clutch gearbox as equipment. Not to forget the 4Matic with an acceleration of 5-second on a sprint. This one fast crossover and is one of the best compact crossovers to date in production.

Extra room in the cabin

One of the changes because of revised dimensions is the headroom, passengers in the second and third-row have more overall room. Alteration in the second gens dimension has added more cargo area in the third row when folded up.

Those in the front seat have more room, though legroom is less now. The plus and minus of the dimensions still yield respectable space for a compact crossover. The GLA's higher stance makes it look more robust and larger for a compact crossover. Its extended tracks at the front and rear are bigger by 1.8-inches.

Extras for off-road trim

Opting for the off-road option suite that has extra driving mode, down-hill control, with off-road animation on the LCD screen. To make sure that you never go 4x4 by accident, there is an indicator to show it working or not. These small touches make a difference for better mobility and control when on rough terrain.

Wrapping up

There are many compact crossovers, but the 2021 Mercedes GLA Compact Crossover stands out, even against other euro lux brands. Pick out variant preferred, and get the best performance whatever the weather.

