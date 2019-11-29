No More Dead Batteries with Car Jumper Cables on Hand

If you have a dead battery and no portable jump starter battery, you have to wait for someone to stop for a jumper. Yes, this not ideal when this happens in the winter, of all times! Any of these car jumper cables are from non-pro to pro-grade kits with heavy-duty components.

These jumper cables can start cars, SUVS, and trucks with a 12-volt battery. Except if the battery is dead, then having one does not matter. Every car should be equipped with it, or face dire consequences. Be smart to get a good one, and be ready any time!

1. Energizer 2 Gauge 800A Heavy Duty Jumper Battery Cables

Price: $34.99

4.8/5 stars

Get it:

This offering is of the best quality that can be had, clamps with copper tips have better connectivity when used. It is easy to reach cars within twenty feet of the battery, no need to park near. Its wires do not tangle and flexible enough in cold of -40 centigrade. Easy to use and fuss-free, without any attachments except for the c-clamps. Overall, a good choice when a pro-grade jumper cable is needed, over a standard one. Other lengths are optional, just check for available units. One bad point is that wires are not 100% copper, but aluminum mixed with copper instead.

Verdict.

This works in cold weather and has a 20-ft cord for easy reach. A bit pricier but this is pro-quality stuff.

2. CARTMAN Heavy Duty Booster Cables

Price: $29.99

4.7/5 stars

Get it:

Get these premium quality jumper cables in different sizes and packages to choose from. The best points are the design of the clamps with heavy copper-plated surfaces that have teeth with good grip. These clamps are made to latch onto any battery post firmly, to ensure a steady charge is transmitted. Other option are much simpler and not as solidly built when compared. Same as most with an aluminum core coated with copper metal, it is rated at 600 amperes. Is not affected by extreme cold at -40 centigrade, even in the winter belt is still usable.

Verdict:

Cheaper at $29.99, with good clamp design and is 600 amperes for use on SUVS as well.

Read: Winter Car Essentials: Picking Out the Best Winter Car Emergency Kit

3. FJC 45245 2 Gauge 25' 600 Amp

Price: $43.76

4.2/5 stars

Get it:

If you just need one for an emergency, this is it for you. But, do not expert pro-quality from it which is okay for ordinary use. Though it makes up for the non-pro quality, with a 600 ampere limit for this jumper cable. For a non-pro unit, this is good, with 25-ft. cable that is longer than other kits available. If you need just any one, then get it but do not if this is not good enough quality. For others, this will do, since they are not too picky.

Verdict:

The poor uninsulated clamp can be a problem for the price tag. But, that can be remedied with extra electric tape, but so unnecessary.

4. OxGord Jumper Cables Heavy Duty - 4 Gauge

Price: $20.98

4.6/5 stars

Get it:

Despite the brand, this is not pro-grade and is just a basic kit to get you by. Nothing fancy with this, just basic c-clamps for it but it will do. One is the shorted cord and the 25-ft. cord, better get the longer one which is convenient. This will start even a big SUV, or any vehicle it can be used with. One of the most cost-effective for its price, from 12 to 25-ft. long as optional lengths. Same as others with basic aluminum and copper coated core, suitable for cold weather use.

Verdict:

Simple design and cheap at $20.98, but better to have one than none.

Related Article: 10 Best Jumper Cables - (Reviews & Buying Guide 2019)