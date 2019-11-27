Best Windshield Cover to Protect Car from Ice and Snow

The cold temperature in winter can damage the car glass if you do not have this affordable investment. Good snow windshield cover will do wonders for you, and it comes in several models, all of which carries along different features and types.

The best ones are those that offer coverage for the windshield and side mirrors, along with fasteners to keep it securely attached. Some comes with a magnetic attachment for lesser chance of having anything get under it. With several price points and features to choose from, you can look over these brands and see which one offers the best protection for you on cold winter nights.

1. OxGord Windshield Snow Cover

Price on Amazon: $29.95

4.4/5 Stars



Get it:

If you are concerned about the snow cover getting stolen, this one comes with security side panels to insert in the doors and panels. No problem with the wind blowing it away with the side panels tucking it in better. Other covers do not have this, and this is a premium feature too. Keep snow out with Frost Guard that keeps snow out with this cover. Remove it and see the difference of this key feature, that improves visibility all winter-round with added safety. The cover is made of polyester that is easy to install and big enough for an SUV to use as well.

Verdict:

The extra-long side panels secure it better than just straps, with frost guard to keep snow out of the cover. For $29.95, this is just sweet to get!



2. Magnetic Windshield Cover- for big cars

Price on Amazon: $14.99

4.0/5 Stars



Get it:

Covering the windshield with this magnetic cover that comes with straps and security flaps that keeps it on, even when windy. These fasteners and flaps are features that keep snow off the windshield, found inexpensive choices. Includes are magnets that attach to the body for a tighter seal keep moisture off! It fits cars to SUVS, and has generic features added to the premium ones. Get this with regrets

Verdict:

Good price and excellent features, one of the cheapest units in the list. Get it now.

Read: Winter Car Essentials: Choosing the Best Snow Windshield Cover for Your Car

3. Windshield Snow Cover- Extra big cars

Price on Amazon: $25.99

4.6/5 Stars



Get it:

Compared to other snow covers this has 3-layers for better frost protection and all-season use. Affix it to the car with strong elastic straps, dual hooks for the wheels, and quad magnets secure it to the car body for secure attachment. It comes with two covers for the side-view mirrors that keep it from freezing. Standard with one size fits all and easy to remove and put on a car, get all this with it.

Verdict:

Not the cheapest but the mirror covers and extended flaps with security straps for a complete package. Get one for your car.

4. Shynerk Magnetic Edges Car Snow Cover

Price on Amazon: $14.99

4.6/5 Stars

Get it:

Choose this for your SUV, especially for the magnets that attach to the car body for wind-proofing in winter winds. Another great feature is elastic edges that stretch into nooks, and crannies for secure attachment. Fitting on small cars to humongous SUV is no problem, with the extra-size to cover all these windshields. Standard features include easy use, perfect for all seasons, and keeps the snow out best.

Verdict:

This magnetic windshield cover is better than straps, covers the car glass better. A good buy and all-weather for a price of $14.99 only!



Related Article: The Best Frost Guards For Ice And Snow in 2019