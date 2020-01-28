What to Do After a First DUI Offense

The way you act after your first DUI offense can have a direct impact on your future. From the moment you're arrested, your words and actions will dictate whether or not you get a conviction. By following these steps, you improve your odds of beating the charges.

1. Call a Lawyer

As soon as you're arrested, you should focus on finding a lawyer. But you don't want to hire just any lawyer. You should only work with someone who has experience with drunk driving cases. They'll understand all of the laws regarding drunk driving and will tell you about your rights. With the guidance of an experienced lawyer, you can fight for your future.

Your attorney will advise you on what you should say and do to improve your odds. Additionally, they will start crafting a sound defense strategy. The more time they have to build your case, the stronger their case will be.

2. Be Respectful

After you're arrested, be respectful. While you might be annoyed about your arrest, you should keep your emotions to a minimum. Treat the police officer respectfully and do not fight the arrest. If you resist arrest or obstruct justice, your actions will hurt your case.

It's worth mentioning that there's a difference between being respectful and standing up for yourself. If you don't want to speak to the officer until you have a lawyer, tell them you choose to remain silent. You don't have any obligation to answer their questions.

3. Know Your Rights

Every individual has certain rights, even when they are under arrest. By being aware of your rights, you may be able to improve your situation. Your lawyer can tell you more about your basic rights. However, there are a few things you should know about before you encounter trouble with the law.

First, you should be aware that you can refuse a field sobriety test. Before the police make an arrest, you are allowed to decline the breathalyzer or any other field test. In fact, it's probably in your best interest to do so. A failed test gives a police officer enough evidence to arrest you.

Secondly, you should know that you have a right to a lawyer. According to the law, you can remain silent until you speak to an attorney. The police should explain this right to you when they read you the Miranda Rights. If they don't, anything you say while in custody could be dismissed.

4. Avoid Any Other Arrests

As a first-time offender, you probably won't spend much time in jail before being released. You'll have to wait for your court date and your sentencing. Until your day in court arrives, you should avoid legal trouble.

If you are caught drunk driving or driving without a license, you'll face harsh penalties. Be sure to understand the terms of your release and do not do anything illegal.

Getting the Help You Need

Although DUI arrests in Los Angeles were down by 14% in 2018, many people find themselves with DUI charges. If you've been arrested for a DUI, you have a lot at stake. Although the crime is usually classified as a misdemeanor, you may still face serious penalties. You could spend time in jail, have your license suspended, and be forced to pay a high fine.

After you serve your sentence, you still will face consequences - a criminal conviction follows you around. To fight the charges, you need an aggressive attorney. Click here to find out how DUI attorney C. Robert Brooks can help you.