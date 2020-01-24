6 Reasons Why You Should Buy A Scion FR-S

Have you been out in the marketplace looking for a car that fits all of your needs as a gearhead?

Maybe you're looking for a sports car that's affordable, but isn't one of the other models that everyone else is driving.

You want something unique to you. Something that shows individuality and allows for the customizations and modifications as you see fit. Enter the Scion FR-S!

Don't let its discontinuation fool you. There's a lot to like about this particular car!

Here are several benefits and reasons why you should consider purchasing a Scion FR-S as your next sports car.

1. Individuality

As previously mentioned, this car can grant you something that many other cost-efficient sports cars can't: individuality.

Not many of these bad boys are roaming the streets of your nearby highway, which makes yours among a select few!

Consider this, sports cars such as the Ford Mustang, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger are a dime a dozen. You see them everywhere you go because they grant people access to a sports car without sacrificing their budget to get one.

In order to make your Mustang, Charger, or Challenger unique, you would have to put a ton more money into the modifications.

While it's unfortunate that the Scion brand was discontinued, that means that you will have one of their few remaining top-of-the-line sports cars. Not many other high performing cars in your price range can make that claim!

2. Safety

Perhaps one of your main concerns with the next car that you purchase isn't just style, but safety as well. If so, you should be commended for placing security as such a high priority during your search.

Back in 2016, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the 2016 version of the Scion FR-S a score of "Good".

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave it a perfect score of 5 stars.

The FR-S, in particular, has been highly touted for its rollover crash safety, protection, and safety from front-of-car collisions.

To ensure your safety a bit further, the 2016 models all come with a rearview camera to help you while in reverse. In order to save your wallet, they didn't add any other advanced safety features that studies show, on average, go unused.

3. Budget-Friendly

Say no more, right? What more could you possibly ask for than a safe and cost-efficient sports car? Those don't come around too often.

While some people may see the fact that you can't buy a new Scion FR-S as a negative, look at the positive. You can buy a used version for a lower price than you otherwise would.

In fact, you can expect to achieve a price range of anywhere from $17,000 to $19,000 for a 2016 Scion FR-S, which is the newest model.

That's a much easier price range to swallow that the wide price range of a 2016 Mustang, which varies from $16,400 to $28,998. There's a lot more to consider when going through a price range that's so wide.

Heck, even the used Scion FR-S car parts are more affordable than the parts of other sports cars on the market.

4. Driver-Friendly Interior

While it's true that the exterior plays a huge role in a customer's decision, and rightly so, the interior should play just as big a factor.

After all, as the driver, you're going to be seeing (and using) the interior a lot more than the exterior.

The Scion FR-S has been commended by many for its interior perks that go the extra mile (pun intended) for its drivers. Such perks include the comfortable front seats with extra back support and a 7-inch touch screen for infotainment.

The dash offers a beautiful, sleek design with mostly black detailing and red lights to provide an accent.

Its touch screen comes with the previously-mentioned rearview camera, Bluetooth, a USB port and eight speakers for your stereo system. You can blast your favorite jams as you roll down the highway.

5. Reliability

If you're going to be spending thousands of dollars, you want a car that you can trust to keep up with your daily life for years to come.

More than that, you want a car that's as fun to drive as it is reliable. Fortunately, the Scion FR-S gives you the option to meet both.

The Scion brand stays true to its reputation through the FR-S with high quality and consistent production. Every drive will feel as powerful and easily-handled as the next.

Need more proof? J.D. Power, the highly-respected consumer intelligence rating company, gave the Scion FR-S a 4.5 out of 5 on its reliability results. You can be sure that the car will run beautifully after several years.

Just as important is the fact that it won't require many drastic trips to the auto mechanic.

6. Handling

The Scion FR-S focuses on bringing pride to its title of "sports car" by prioritizing the handling in the car.

Its nimble handling will give you full control of the turns you'll need to make on your morning commute and while cruising the highway.

The lightweight design allows you the comfort of full handling with no unwanted surprises AKA spinning out.

Give the Scion FR-S a Test Drive You'll Never Forget!

Once you take a test drive of the Scion FR-S, you won't want to take a spin with any other car on your list.

Be sure to comb through the internet, find the best deals near you, and reach out to schedule a test drive with that owner/dealership.

