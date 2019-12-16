(Photo : Pick the Best Pickup: 5 Amazing Features of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma)

The Toyota Tacoma is the top-selling small truck in the United States with over 245,000 trucks sold last year. The 2020 Toyota Tacoma is sure to continue this trend with its improved features.

If you're in the market for a new truck, the Tacoma is sure to impress. Keep reading to learn about five new features the Tacoma is sporting this year.

1. Larger Touchscreen

Every model but the SR comes with an 8-inch touchscreen. The base model SR trim comes with a slightly smaller 7-inch screen. Both screens come equipped with all of the most desirable technology features.

Apple CarPlay now comes standard. Just plug your phone in, and you can get directions, make and receive calls, send text messages, and listen to music.

Then use your screen to view a 360-degree image around your truck. A network of cameras on the front, sides, and rear of the truck gives you a view of your surroundings. Put your truck in reverse, and the camera works with sonar to help you reverse like a pro.

2. New Lighting

You'll immediately notice the more aggressive scowl the front of the Tacoma has. This more aggressive angle gives the Tacoma a modern feel both during the day and night.

Other lighting included on the 2020 Tacoma are the LED bed lamps, headlamps, daytime running lights, and fog lamps.

3. New Grille

The designers at Toyota gave almost every Tacoma trim level a new grille this year. It's a smart decision as it keeps the look of this top-selling truck fresh and exciting.

Note that the new grille has a horizontal honeycomb or weave pattern. This is a significant change from the vertical pattern that the TRD Off-Road has sported for several years.

4. 10 Way Adjustable Seat

You can take your comfort while driving to a whole new level with the 10-way adjustable seat. This includes two-way lumbar support. Previous models only have 4-way adjustment.

The passenger seat is still 4-way adjustable, so your passenger won't get left out on the comfort front.

You have the option of fabric and leather for upholstery. Then some trim levels have heated seats.

5. Towing Capacity

If you're asking how much can a Tacoma pull, prepare to be impressed. The tongue load capacity is 640 pounds. The Tacoma's towing capacity is 6,400 pounds.

To make towing smoother, Toyota designers add an ATF cooler, power steering cooler, engine oil cooler, four and seven-pin connectors, and 130 amp alternator.

You'll also appreciate the integrated sway control. This system automatically applies the brakes to individual wheels along with managing engine torque. The result is improved control when the wind kicks up or your load shifts.

Get Your Own 2020 Toyota Tacoma

With all of these improvements and additional features, the 2020 Toyota Tacoma is a force to be reckoned with. Toyota designers are cementing the truck's status as the top-selling small truck in the United States.

