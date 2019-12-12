How to Produce a Good Narrative Essay?

There are different types of college essays that you may be required to write for this or that class. Sometimes it is not easy to see and understand the difference between two essays that seem to be quite similar. In the case of the narrative essay, college students tend to confuse it with the essays of the descriptive type. In this guide, we will uncover all the important steps that you have to take in order to get to know how to write a winning project according to the existing formatting, writing, and editing rules.

Let's start with a clear definition of what a narrative essay is. First of all, the main purpose of the paper is to tell your target readers about people, interactions, events, and experiences that you have faced in your life during a certain period of time. The story always has a vibrant plot, while the descriptive essay that we've just mentioned provides an image of a certain place, human being, object, or experience, but it never demonstrates a line of events. There's no plot or, if there's any, it happens to be vague, as a rule.

To produce a winning narrative essay within the quickest deadline, you may learn more here or there about the process of writing, as well as use some of our tips on how to cope with this type of assignment.

Narrative Essay Outline

A good narrative essay is impossible to accomplish without a strong outline. Actually, there is no single structure of how this type of college essay should be produced. Nonetheless, there are some things that you have to keep in mind when it comes to the general outline of a perfectly written narrative essay:

Introduction. It doesn't matter what essay you work on - it must have a clear and interesting introduction. That is why a narrative essay has an introduction. In this part, you have to introduce the person, event, or experience that you're writing about. If you have no idea which topic to write about, choose to write about some event that changed you as a person or someone who influenced you in a significant way.

Body. This is the middle part of the essay, where you have to get into details about what you describe. Thus, your body will appear to be the longest part of the narrative essay.

Conclusion. This is the part where you summarize and end up your story.

Describing the Places and Characters

Although you're not dealing with the descriptive essay, you have to adorn the story with some details that are important for the plot. This rule is a must for people who have the biggest influence on the outcome of the story. The author of the narrative essay should disclose each of the personalities in a comprehensive manner.

What is more, you have to mention and describe the places that serve as a central location where all events take place. This step is a must because it reflects the atmosphere of the picture. Make sure to also include background information that, you know, may change the attitude to your characters or even the whole meaning of your message.

Provide the Antagonist

The best narrative essays usually have a protagonist and an antagonist. It is their presence that creates a conflict in the story. Typically, the protagonist is the main character in your plot. More often than not, this person is struggling with something like a condition, a situation, or anything else. Regardless of the case, readers usually root for a protagonist. When it comes to the antagonist, it might be a person or thing that keeps the protagonist from reaching their goals.

Editing

When you're done with the writing part, ensure to revise your paper thoroughly. You will definitely detect more than one weak part when checking your text. It is important that you do not miss any crucial spots.

We've prepared some simple tips for the successful editing:

Never begin to look for the errors in your text right after finishing the narrative essay. You need to have some intellectual rest, and only then, when you can take a fresh look at your text, start searching for all possible mistakes.

Replace complicated and lengthy sentences with simple ones in order to make it easier for readers to perceive your story.

The terms of many meanings should be avoided.

Check if the text includes any repeats of arguments or ideas and erase them.

Verify each of your citations.

Ensure the text is logically built, and it is easy for the readers to grasp the sense of it.

As you can see, writing a good narrative essay is the kind of task that can be easily fulfilled. Moreover, a narrative essay is one of the most pleasant types of writings due to the fact that the story is 100% based on your personality, and it is up to you to decide how things go in it.