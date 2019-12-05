This 2020, You Need a Tailgate Net to Secure Cargo in the Truck Bed Better

If you have a truck cargo net, then get this as extra insurance to keep all cargo inside the truck bed. For 2020, this tailgate net will keep everything in just in case the main tailgate is open. Carry longer items with worry it will fall out while driving. This simple solution will hold stuff in and keep them from sliding out dangerously. Choose the best tailgate net on the list for you.

1. Bully TR-03WK Heavy Duty Cargo Tailgate Net-Large Pickup

Price Check $18.74

4.0/5 stars



Sometimes a truck needs a little more like these tailgate nets, that keep cargo from falling out of the truck bed accidentally. To do this, it is engineered with utter simplicity that uses a combo fabric and nylon mesh that is extra wide for durable and long use. If it was not for this excellent construction that prevents excessive stretch, with fraying that causes damage to it. Open design allows the air to zip through for less wind resistance. Another benefit is the improved mileage and fuel efficiency. Best about it is the easy installation.

Verdict:

Affordable and very function, just a basic on will be good enough for some people.



2. Moto-Gate MTO-05-100 Black Original Generation- Amazon's choice

Price Check $56.91

4.6/5 stars



Here is another one that has the Amazon's seal of approval with the top-notch quality too. For starters, this is so easy to use, and there is no need for instruction, very intuitive to mount. One good feature is load adjustment on both sides, with a 17x54-inch nylon restraining net. Very useful for really heavy loads to keep in place. Use this simple solution to keep everything from moving out of place. Most vans, SUVS, and trucks will allow the use of this because it is for universal installation.

Verdict:

A bit expensive, though it comes with Amazon's preferred choice.

3. TC Sportline TR-12 Tailgate Net- Small, Mid, Compact Size Pick-Up Truck

Price Check: $15.75

3.7/5 stars



This one not for all trucks, which is okay for the most part. Fits most compact to medium truck beds, so keep that in mind if getting this. Overall the design of the net is letting air through it, with less drag that maintains fuel efficiency mostly. Tradition tailgates are not so fuel-efficient compared to this net option, but a tailgate net should not replace them! Made of PVC and polyester for best durable use, combo nylon edges are there to lessen scratching. With a no-fuss installation that is a good feature it has.

Verdict:

Basic and cheap, dedicated from small to mid-size trucks for an affordable price. Good buy.

4. JeCar Mesh Cargo Net- Auto Roof Net, Hammock for Jeep Wrangler

Price Check $29.95

4.8/5 stars



Fits most Jeep Wranger Models from 1987 to 2019, if you got one then just refer to the net applies. This net can be mounted as a hammock, for those into outdoor adventure will find it a useful application. Made of combo nylon and elastic mesh for strength and durability, keeping all items in place when on the move. This keeps the driver and passenger safe from injury if heavy cargo is on board. Easy install as a tailgate net or hammock with a 220-pound weight limit. This product is optimized for use with a Jeep, please take note before buying.

Verdict:

Mostly a specialty product for a specific vehicle, with a bit of an expense but not much. This can be used on other cars, but check first before doing so. If a jeep is your ride, then get this for a go-go, good buy.



