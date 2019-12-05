This 2020, the Ultimate Cargo Solution Looks Like A Universal Roof Rack for All-Season

There are many solutions that will allow cars to carry more than enough load on it. This universal roof rack is one of the solutions to this concern. One advantage of a roof rack is that it converts a car's roof into a cargo area. But, they offer load limits that should be observed. On that note, these racks are available for universal use and are easy to install. Select what works best for your car depending on how it fastens or based on the load limit on your car. Look over this list and see which one works best for you.



1. Apex RCB-3745-U Universal Strap

Price Check $39.99

3.2/5 stars

Get it:

The best-selling point of this roof rack is universal use for all vehicles like most cars and trucks. Equip this on your truck and its an instant cargo vehicle too! There is nothing but all goodness that comes in this easy to use baggage carrier. Comes with footpads that cushion and keep the roof from getting damaged when attached. Adjustable for different types of vehicles, even a big SUV can use this too. Keeping the rack secured on the top are robust straps that connect inside the car. A very sturdy fastener gator clip is the use to keep the straps connected. Weight limit of these durable steel bars is 150 pounds limit.

Verdict:

This is useful no doubt but the 150-pound limit is too little, and the fastening method may not be enough. But, it can carry stuff so no problem in dry months without snow or rain.



2. LEDKINGDOMUS Roof Rack Adjustable 43" Cross Bars

Price Check $69.99

3.1/5 stars

Get it:

Roof racks are convenient solutions for extra cargo space but most have a weight limit, but still takes some stuff up top. Made of durable aluminium for carrying until 150 pounds only, which off-sets problems of excessive load in the cargo bay. This does not slow down the car because it features a streamlined shape that produces less drag when driving. Just a simple bolt-on kit that needs neither drilling or cutting for installation. Just use the gasket on the feet, and eight hooks will hold onto the car to keep it on. Please check the exact size before getting this, and has keys that keep it theft-proof.

Verdict:

For the price of $69.99, it has a better installation method than clumsy straps. Extra points for then aero cutting design which saves fuel too.

3. Seah Hardware Universal Roof Rack Cross-Bars 2 PC.

Price Check $53.99

3.5/5 stars

Get it:

For a simple and easy to install rack system, this is just right. Other options are mere strapping with a simple buckle for attachment. This comes with a ratchet tie down that has a 1500-pound limit, to keep the rack very secure. Best features are an adjustable length and waterproof when its snows or rains. Attachment is done by running the strap through the doors, please adjust for best fit. Easy installation and attachment without tools are very convenient for this.

Verdict:

A bit expensive but the ratchet tie-downs allow faster and easier attachment. If this works well, then get it.

4. SportRack Complete Roof Rack System

Price Check $149.99

3.4/5 stars

Get it:

Consider this with a design that is better than strapping on or ratcheting tie-downs to secure it. Inside the box is the load bar, securing hooks, locks, and all that is needed for DIY installation. Use this for all cargo, but is limited to 130-pounds on top. Check the product specs and see if the fit is just right. Best car models are those with roofs only, other kinds cannot use this roof rack. Made of durable steel and waterproof as well, but not so aero-cutting as some options.

Verdict:

Too expensive for a rack with only 130-pounds as weight capacity, but better attachment design for it. Get it, but there are better options.

