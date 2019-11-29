Say Goodbye to Dirt and Dust With the Best Car Floor Mat Just For You

Nothing is more bothersome, than a dirty car rug! The solution is a heavy-duty car floor mat, that traps dirt and debris in its contours and channels. Choose from any of these universal fit kits, with corners that can be trimmed to improve fit. Get the one that is best for you based on the features it has.

1. Motor Trend MT-923-BK Black FlexTough Contour Liners

Price: $27.85

4.0/5 stars



Get it:

Choose this floor mat for your car, because it smells clean and emits no nasty stink. The rubber used for construction is sturdy, keeps the car floor clean. One of the best features is the contours which keep water and debris from the outside from getting the inside dirty. Specially engineered to outperform other products on the market, with unique channels and shapes that trap liquid and solids in it. Can fit most cars with a universal fit. Flaps can be trimmed and shape if not a good fit! The mat's material is not affected by temperature extremes, for long use.

Verdict:

Everything is all good, with a higher price for the car mat. Get it and it is a go!

2. BDK MT-738K DuraChannel All Weather 3 Piece Full Set

Price: $17.90

3.5/5 stars

Get it:

If you need the Swiss Knife of car mats, this is you go to boy! Use it for most sedans, SUVS, pickups, or any vehicle to put it in. Engineered patterns keep dirt and other debris trapped, to keep the car clean. Got a problem with the fit, just snip parts off to get the right fit! It is easy to install, remove, and to clean when dirty. The rubber material will survive in extremes of hot and cold weather. Get three color option to match with your car. Non-slip backing has nibs to keep them secure and in place.

Verdict:

Priced lower but it has superior features, just like more expensive options. Good buy!

3. OxGord Universal Fit 3-Piece Full Set

Price: $16.90

3.9/5 stars

Get it:

This car mat is marketed as the all-in-one solution to keep dirt and debris from messing up the car rug. It will resist water, snow, dirt, and keeps stains away with class-A rubber for its construction. A heavy-duty, 3-piece kit that fits most cars with some adjustments. All you need is nipper and check what has to be trimmed, to get the best fit. It features channels and shapes that keep dirt and debris from messing the car. Just like other mats, it is secure with a no-slip bottom for convenience. Get this for you.

Verdict:

Among all the reviewed car mats, this is a cost-effective kit to get! At $16.90, this is a go!

4. FH Group F11305BLACK Black All-Weather Floor Mat, 4 Piece

Price: $23.43

4.1/5 stars



Get it:

There is no fear of getting the wrong size for your car because rubber panels are trimmable with nippers to get the right fit! A universal size car mat with heavy-duty rubber for durable use. Shrugs off both hot or cold temperatures, it is resilient and does not crack! Specially moulded and patterned with channels to trap debris and dirt. Made to keep all stains and dirt from the floor. Complete with no-slip nibs, that make it slip-proof. All for this class-A product for all cars and vehicles.

Verdict:

Get this four-set mat which might be preferred to a three-mat set. Same features as others, and a bit on $20+ kit. Your choice, just gets what you want.

