How to Choose: All-Weather Foldable Auto Traction Mat for Auto Emergencies

Make sure to keep it in the trunk! Getting the car's tires snowed is one nightmare to avoid happening. Just in case it does, then get the best all-weather foldable auto traction mat!

There are other DIY alternatives, why make it harder and complicated? This tool is to regain traction when there is none. Uselessly spinning wheels is pointless! For everyone's advisement, here is all you need to know how to pick a good option. Let us begin.

Benefits of having Auto Traction Mats

These winter traction devices will get wheels that are trapped in slush and snow out of it sooner. But, not having it as part of winter car essentials then prep for a hard time! It would be unwise not to have it in winter. If tires are snowed in, then it will trap the car. Wasting precious battery just uselessly spinning.

1. If stuck and tires chains do not work. Waiting in the middle of nowhere for help is not good, in wintertime. Roads are bad in winter, that goes for 4WD or AWD cars too. Have this equipped, then you'll get out faster.

2. Installing snow chains is a complicated task and too laborious! Traction mats are better and easier to use the tool than snow chains as well. Tires will find and easier grip with them.

3. Calling for roadside assistance can be expensive, if out of the way! Auto traction mats make it easier to free the car from snow. Also, this would not cost as much.

4. They are genius items that are storable in the trunk and come in two types. Just make sure whatever is opted for can be placed easily in the car.

5. Buying one is a guarantee that you will get home safely when it is needed! Scrimp, then regret later.

6. Traction mats can be used without help. Especially if you drive to work alone every day. Helps in last ditch solo driving too.

7. It is a product that is for all types of tires. Truly a multiple use product.



Types of Auto Traction Mats

Choose any of the traction mats available to choose from. Both have different features that should be considered before buying one. Here they are and choose what is best!

1. Regular Tire Traction Mats

These are rigid and non-folding takes a bit of space. A good few feet in length which are stackable as a pair. Maximizes traction with a rigid structure too.

2. Foldable Tire Traction Mats

More compact, and storable with foldable sections compare to the other option. It does not cost as much as rigid mats, less durable as well.

Choose the best one that is preferred.



1. WawaAuto All-Weather Foldable Auto Traction Mat







2. Traction Mat Recovery Portable Emergency Track Tire Ladder







3. Yeeoy One Pair Set Traction Mats







4. Traction Mat Emergency Tires Traction Mats







5. Hopkins 12501 SubZero GripTrax Traction Tool (2 pack)