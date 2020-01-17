5 Alternative Methods of Transportation Everyone Should Try at Least Once

There have never been more options for you to take hold of your daily routine than in the modern era.

In fact, you can liven up each day of your life by breaking away from the common choice that everyone makes. Separate yourself from the pack and reap the benefits.

One of the best ways to do this is by trying out different ways of transportation for your daily commute. Why take your car through stand-still traffic when there are other options?

Perhaps you've never thought of what that looked like. If not, here are several alternative transportation methods you should try!

1. Bicycle

Ah, yes. The age-old solution for those out there dealing with horrendous traffic in a 5-mile commute that, in theory, should only take 10 minutes by car.

It's a neverending cycle. Your city swears they're looking into ways of streamlining the traffic, but deep in your heart you know that's never going to happen.

Because of that, you're faced with two choices: continue to commute by car and face the bumper-to-bumper traffic or choose another solution.

Using a bicycle for your main source of transportation is one of the most cost-effective things you can do for your wallet and your car.

You don't need insurance to ride a bike. It doesn't require a weekly refill on gas to operate, and all of its repairs can be done by you (with the help of some detailed YouTube videos).

Yes, it's true there are bike renting apps such as the Lime app or Bounce app. But those funds add up quickly.

Not to mention that both apps have certain prohibited red zones you can't ride the bike through. If one of those zones are in your commute, you're in for a huge setback.

Buy your own bike and reap the rewards of a cheap, healthy way of transportation for a long time.

2. Skateboard

Depending on how far away your place of work is from your home, this option probably isn't suited for your daily commute.

However, it's perfect for those times you need to go to a nearby store or to a friend's apartment.

If you have previous experience with a skateboard then this transportation option is a no brainer. If you don't then it's a great way to challenge yourself, save on gas, and burn more calories.

Not to mention that a skateboard will be even easier to store away when not in use than a bicycle is. It can fit easily behind a doorway or in a closet.

It's a tremendous option for transportation and for showing off a bit of style as well.

3. Public Transportation

Almost every city has one or two ways of public transportation that you can take advantage of.

Why deal with the risk of not knowing what to do after a car crash when you can let someone else drive you to work?

In fact, if you take the bus to work then you can literally zone out for however long it takes to get to your destination. Simply have a seat, put on a dynamite playlist, and wait until your stop.

All you people watcher's out there will get your day's fix of observing the people in your city both inside the bus and those that you pass.

Not to mention that the public bus and/or train will have several different pickup times. So if you miss one, no big deal, there's another one headed your way in 10 to 20 minutes!

4. Car Pooling

Alright, so maybe you don't want to fully give up the thrill of driving down the highway every so often. Still, you realize the importance of cutting back on gas.

If that's the case, find a few coworkers that live relatively close to you and set up a carpool group.

Not only will this help you save money, but it can be a great way to get to know the other guys and gals that you work with. Some conversations that you can't have in the office can be had to and from work.

Alternate days for which everyone drives and enjoy more spending money that you aren't paying for gas each week.

Take initiative and put a feeler out for who in your office would be interested in carpooling. Odds are, it won't just be you that's intrigued by the idea of saving gas money.

5. Folding Bike

Perhaps you like the idea of a bicycle most, but don't want to deal with locking it outside for the entire world to try and steal. You want something you can place under your work desk to ensure it's safe.

If so, the folding bike is your answer. Not only are they efficient, but they're super cost-effective.

You use them the same as you would a regular bike and they fold up without the need for any additional equipment.

Simply roll up to the front doors of your workplace, fold up the folding bike, and carry it inside with you. No hassle, no fuss!

Find the Best Alternative Transportation Option for Your Situation

Not all of these alternative transportation options will be feasible for all. Some may make significantly more sense depending on the distance you need to be able to cover to get somewhere on time.

Be sure to try out a few of them and stick with the option you feel best fits your lifestyle. After all, it's all about your personal preference!

Make sure to read our other articles that pertain to both this topic and others just like it.