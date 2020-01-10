Things to Do Before Getting Rid of Your Junk Car

Has old reliable suddenly stopped being so reliable? Do you find that your car spends more time in the shop for repairs than getting you too and from where you need to be? Have the expenses of said repeated repairs started to cause financial strain? If you've answered yes to any of these questions, it is a very real possibility that you're the owner of a junk car. It's old, has quite a few issues, and either leaves you at the mechanic or on the side of the road more often than you'd like. As much as you might hate to say good-bye, it may be time to get rid of it.

Cars are great - until they're not. Like most mechanical structures, at some point, the wear and tear make it more of a liability than a convenience for its owner. Keeping it could put you at risk of getting in an accident, leaves you stranded, or bankrupts you. With outcomes like that, it's clear to see why scrapping it is a better choice.

Scrapping Your Junk Car

If you've come to the decision that it's time to scrap your junk car there are two main ways you can do this. You can locate a nearby junkyard and have your car towed there to be scrapped or you can locate a junk car buyer and have them scrap the car for you and pay you cash for it. If you take it to a junkyard, essentially, you would have to pay for the tow which is another out of pocket expense for you. If you go with a buyer, however, you get a few bucks in your pocket which can be used to invest in your next ride. You can do a quick online search to find buyers in the area.

Before The Tow Truck Arrives

After you've made the decision on how you're going to scrap your car, the next thing to do is prepare for the tow truck pick-up. Here is a list of things you want to remember before the haul that junk car away:

Remove License Plates - Do not let the car get towed without having removed your state-issued license plates or private number plates. These can either be transferred to your new car. It may also be necessary for you to turn these plates in depending on where you live.

Double-Check for Personal Belongings - You don't want your ride to get halfway down the road when you realize you left your tablet, clothes, shoes, or other personal belongings in it. Unfortunately, they do not get returned to you. So, the night before the scheduled pickup, do a once over from the front to the back of the vehicle to make sure you haven't left anything behind.

Take Valuable Parts - Most junk car buyers are only paying you for your car's weight in recyclable components. Therefore, if you have things installed on the car that are of value, you may want to remove them so you can get cash for them. For instance, if you have a new radio system in the car, remove it and try to sell the stereo and speakers separately. If you recently brought some tires, remove them and replace them with beat-up tires. You can also take things like the alternator and battery, but keep in mind that this may reduce your car's weight and the amount of money you receive.

Secure Important Docs - In most cases, you will need to show proof of ownership to the junk car buyer in order to sell your car for cash. This is usually the bill of sale or the title to your vehicle which you will need to transfer to them. Make sure you have this information ready or you could lose the deal. If you don't have them on hand, you can get copies for a low price at your local department of motor vehicles.

When you've had a car for years, over time it is going to have issues. While some financial investment in the upkeep of your car is expected, when it starts to become more frequent or more expensive, both your financial security and your safety are at risk. It is at this time that you should really consider locating a junk car buyer or junkyard and getting rid of those unwanted wheels. To ensure this process goes off without a hitch, however, be sure you've taken care of the above-mentioned tasks.