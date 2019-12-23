Your Ultimate Guide to Truck Bed Protection

Although there are many reasons to protect your truck bed, one of the most important is for resale value. If you let your truck's bed get rusty, worn out, scratched, or otherwise damaged, you're going to end up paying for it when you try to sell it.

Luckily, it's not too difficult to keep your truck bed well maintained and protected. Continue reading and we'll walk you through everything you need to know when it comes to pickup truck bed protection.

Bed Mats

Bed mats are one of the original methods for protecting the truck bed. The bed mat should cover the floor of the truck bed, but won't cover the truck's wheel wells or walls.

Bed mats are best for truck owners who only need to carry a limited amount of cargo and want to stop the cargo from sliding around in the truck bed. As mentioned, the bed mat won't protect the truck's wheel wells and walls.

For a long time, bed mats were only made out of a rubber material. Rubber bed mats are usually made from a heavy and premium rubber that's reinforced with strong fiber for durability and toughness.

The mats are usually custom-molded and fit with a bumpy underside that encourages airflow as well as drainage which helps to keep the truck bed dry.

Other bed mats protect the same area as a traditional rubber bed mat, but they are polypropylene. These bed mats can withstand outdoor uses and they have closed-cell foam floors that repel water.

These kinds of mats look like carpet. That texture helps prevent cargo from sliding around when the truck is in motion. These mats also provide a durable surface that's resistant against things like oil, bleach, and battery acid.

Polyethylene Bed Liners

One of the most popular materials that people use to protect their truck beds is polyethylene plastic bed liners. These plastic bed liners provide wonderful scratch and impact protection for the tailgate and bed of the truck.

These bed liners come with many helpful design features. Those features include molded inserts that allow for two-tiered stacking, ribbed construction, and helpful front corner.

You can also use a plastic bed liner with a rubber bed mat to achieve a padded and non-slip bed surface.

Spray-On Liners

Spray-on bed liners have grown in popularity over the past few years. A spray-on bed liner can preserve the design and contour features of the truck's bed. These types of liners are also very good at preventing scratches and can keep the underlying sheet metal safe from the harsh elements.

This kind of bed liner is ideal for times where you aren't able to cover your truck bed. One of the best selling spray-on bed liners available today comes from Speedliner. It would be beneficial for people interested in spray-on bed liners to learn more about them and how to become a Speedliner dealer as well.

BedTred Bed Liner

Those who see a BedTred bed liner for the first time might think it's a spray-in liner. This type of liner is custom-molded to fit around to the contour of the truck bed and can maintain the original features and shape of the bed.

This liner offers a non-slip surface and full bed protection for truck owners without the prep and the permanent installation of the spray-in liners.

You can install and remove this kind of bed liner with ease.

The BedTred bed liner provides cargo and dent protection. Its surface is textured to stop cargo from skidding and sliding around. Also, the liner's thick foam and non-woven fiber backing help to prevent damage and it won't scratch the bed of your truck.

BedRug Bed Liner

Like the standard bed mat, this bed liner protects and covers the complete inside of the truck bed as well as the tailgate. The BedRug bed liner is perfect for any truck owner who is looking for a non-slip floor for their cargo, full bed protection, an aesthetically pleasing bed, and a bed surface that isn't too hard on the knees.

This kind of liner has a foam floor and fits the wall contours as well as the truck bed ribs. This bed liner is also made completely out of polypropylene and is water repellent. It's also resistant to oil, bleach, and battery acid.

Remove All Snow

Looking for a way to maintain your truck that doesn't involve purchasing a bed liner. One thing you should always keep in mind is to keep snow off of your vehicle.

If possible, keep your truck in the garage when it's snowing outside. If you allow snow to sit in the bed for an extended time, the bed can rust. That's why you want to get the snow out as soon as possible.

Even driving while it's snowing can lead to a collection in your bed, or snow from the street can kick up onto your truck. This is especially dangerous for your bed since there could be road salt in that snow, which can corrode the metal.

According to AAA, road de-icers cost drivers more than $3 billion each year due to vehicle rust damage.

The Importance of Knowing Proper Truck Bed Protection

As we can see, when it comes to truck bed protection, there are a variety of options. Make sure to pick the option that best fits your budget and lifestyle.

Looking for more helpful articles? Check out the rest of our blog today!