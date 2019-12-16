5 Best Affordable Cars for College Students

If you are in need of a car and have a tight budget, we understand. College doesn't really provide you with enough time to work, study, and have a social life, all at the same time. Therefore, it might be difficult for you to save enough money to buy a new, outstanding vehicle. However, whether you commute or not, you might need one. There is high flexibility that comes with driving your own car and rare comfort, so please go for it if you have the chance to. In this article, we will present some of the best cars for students.

Whether you're evaluating your personal options or helping a buddy to do so, you are definitely in the right place. Enough talk. As promised, here are the most attractive cars for college students you could save for this year.

1. Jeep Wrangler

If you're looking for a classic SUV, here's your best option. The Jeep Wrangler is capable of going on whichever type of terrain, snow, and any other types of weather conditions. If you're not doing too good on money but want something that sticks out and is resistant, go with the Sport model. If, however, you have a bigger budget to spend, you could go with Rubicon (a model that includes electronic stability control and other electronic features). The base trim price is situated somewhere around $27,000, but you'll be able to get it second hand for way cheaper.

Some details you might want to know: the used price range varies from $2,500 (older model) to $10,000. The mileage is around 23/25 MPG, while the crash safety is good for the front car but poor for the sides

2. Honda Fit

A smaller yet not less comfortable car for student, Honda Fit is cheaper and faster, yet a bit less resistant to bumpy terrain. It has quite similar safety features, handling, and entertainment to the Yaris, which means it is a great deal for students on a tight budget. Cool things to know about it: it has leather seats, EX-L trim, and built-in navigation, but no crash avoidance system available.

Some details you might want to know: prices for second-hand model start at $4,000 and end somewhere around $10,000. If, however, you want the newest model and most updated features, you can get the Honda Fit for no less than $19,000. Mileage: 33/40 MPG.

3. Honda CR-V

Another car for SUV lovers, Honda CR-V is a great catch for the price it sells for. It's an automated car and highly recommended for students who must carry cargo for friends/family throughout the school year. Also, since this model is a family car, driving friends around is easy and convenient.

Some details you might want to know: Mileage is 28/34 MPG, while the MSRP starts around $20,000. You can get a used one for as little as $3,000. From a safety perspective, Honda CR-V ranks average to good.

4. Toyota Prius

If you're an arduous supporter of the environment and wish to drive sustainably, this gas-electric hybrid vehicle might be exactly what you are looking for. The coolest thing about Toyota Prius is that it has great safety features (unlike other models), a backup camera (integrated), and rain-sensing windshield wipers - pretty cool, right? One of the most exquisite but also one of the most affordable cars for its features, Toyota Prius is definitely worth it.

Some details you might want to know: price ranges from $5,000 (used, older model) to $26,000 (excellent condition, newest model). The mileage is 60/54, and safety ranks average to good. MSRP starts at $23,000.

5. Mazda 3

Another one of the best cars for students, Mazda 3 comes with many unexpected features, such as entertainment and accessibility, along with automatic transmission. Most popular features include a front crash preventing system, normal sized rear-view cameras (which is unusual for such a small car), and a personalized MAZDA CONNECT entertainment and informational system.

Some details you might want to know: MSRP starts at $18,000, while the price range can be anywhere between $2,000 and $20,000, all depending on its condition (whether used or not used, old or new). Crash safety proves marginal to good, while mileage shows 30/36 MPG.

Conclusion

There are many other models available for you to look into, but we believe that these are the coolest options to check out for now. In the end, it is up to you and your preferences which one you will choose. At the end of the day, what will you take into consideration when looking for your favorite model? That's the question you must ask first before making a reasonable decision.

Connie Elser is a passionate traveler and book writer. Her passion for cars has led her to open her first car shop in the UK. She now runs her business remotely, saving up to travel even more. Connie's next book will launch in 2020.