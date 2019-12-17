The Benefits of Car-Sharing and Why It Is Good for Sustainable Car Use

More than ever congestion is striking everywhere and the morning commute can be a living hell for most of us. The number of personal-use cars is staggering and owning a car is something that you might want to stop considering for now. One of the solutions recommended by experts is car-sharing, and this may be the ultimate solution we are looking for. But, with most preferring to ride their own car, it might be a difficult course of action to pull off, for now.

Another aspect of car-sharing is the business part of it that allows income to spread out and come up with a sustainable model. Before anything else, there are benefits that lead to this more sustainable option of car use. We need to know what they are and these benefits that work out for the environment. Another aspect of car sharing is how it affects living in congested cities and car use that is pollutive already.

Other concerns is how to manage all the cars in the world, so it will not end up in dump. Or better yet, keeping cars from getting made in the first place and thrown into dump. Car-share comes in at this point with good benefits to follow, we just need to adopt it.

a. Less cars is good news for everyone.

Choose the car-free and car-sharing lifestyle that is best for lessening cars on the road, with less congestion that is not good. Less cars that are car-share means quicker travel time and no need to park it. Another thing is that cars are sold when they get older, which can be a hassle. When car share becomes usual, most just get rid of the car and use bike or motorcycles. This is leads to a car-less option for many.



b. Less roads and parking lots are needed, instead the space is put to better use.

Numerous cars need road and cars increase then jam up the free-ways or streets. This becomes a vicious cycle that led to where we are now. Most cities are built around the motor car and exist to service car owners. We are reaching a breaking point and car-share may just do that, if we are willing to make a change.

c. Cars make us unhealthy and biking, walking are better options and more convenient.

Here is another angle to consider about owning a car, it is we drive one every day and get unhealthy. But, we can afford the car and hospitalization which is no problem at all. Would not it be better to be more fit by using car-share when we really need it? Ride bikes or other alternative at the same time get enough exercise too. All the money spent for the hospital is for something else, which is far better.

d. You can use any car needed when everyone shares cars.

If you own a car, it has to be maintained and expenses will be incurred. If the car gets old, then it has to be kept or sold. What if the garage is used for something else, would not it be good? Get to use any type and just pass it to the next user. Advantages of communal car use is better than having none at all.

