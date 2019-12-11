Got Unwanted Wheels? The 5 Best Ways to Get Rid of Your Car

Getting rid of a car doesn't have to be a chore.

Whether you're selling your car to fund your next car purchase or you just need to find it a new home, there are many ways to get rid of a car now. It really just takes a few mouse clicks and you can have a sale arranged with a buyer.

Today, we're going to give you 5 easy and surefire ways to sell your car so that you can make room for your new one. If you're reasonable and resourceful, there's no reason why you won't be able to make a quick sale for a decent amount of cash.

1. Dealer Trade-In

One of the easier things to do to get rid of the car is a trade-in with the dealership that you buy your new car from. You might not get the price that you want, but it gets the car off your hands before you obtain the new one.

It doesn't always have to be a dealership that you're buying another car from, either. CarMax and AutoNation will give you a valuation almost immediately and you can be out the door with cash for your car within an hour.

2. Online Marketplace

Selling the car yourself via an online marketplace is the most surefire way to get the return that you want. You need to have patience and an understanding of how to present your car in the best way, though.

Take some detailed pictures of the car and come up with a good sales pitch for a description. You can then put an ad up on AutoTrader and other vehicle-specific listings sites to get some leads.

3. Junk Car Buyer

When you want to get rid of your car quickly and for a fair price, the best way to go is to call a junk car buyer. A company like Cash 4 Cars allows you to do everything on their website; you just fill out a quick form telling them the make and model, then they'll send you an offer and arrange a pickup time.

This is absolutely the fastest way to ensure that you get money for your old car without the hassle of trying to find an independent buyer.

4. Donating It

If you're not overly worried about getting a certain price for the car, you could always donate it to charity. Not only does this get the car off your hands, but you'll be doing some good along the way.

The only problem with doing this is the paperwork involved. Once the car is sold at auction, you're able to figure out a pretty nice tax deduction, however, so that's a great perk.

Getting Rid Of a Car Doesn't Have to Be a Hassle

You don't have to spend weeks getting rid of a car with these surefire methods. If you really want it gone, a junk car buyer can have it off your property within a day for a decent cash sum. You could even try to sell it independently first, then if there aren't any good offers, proceed with junking it or donating it.

Did you find this post helpful? Come back and visit us again for more auto news.