Tesla Changes the SUV Game with the Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck is now the by-word for progress that is now one waited on eagerly by everyone, till it hits the showrooms or online reservation. This is a pure marketing genius, and like their previous launches, it has been the subject of media. Before the curtains were raised, it was all speculation and more uncertainty about how the final product will be. Now, we have gotten the answer that shiny, angular, and retro-future in a modern E-SUV.

Since the ground shaking reveals of the Tesla Cybertruck, the resounding "I want it" is a success that cannot be denied. Even the Dubai Police are willing to shell out money to buy the e-Pickup, and it is just a utilitarian vehicle, unlike their supercar patrol cars. A waiting list of buyers are waiting for it to come out, and Tesla has its hands full when it comes to delivering them. Maybe, this will be something a Kardashian would want to ride? That would surely be a boost to the image of the Cybertruck that would not be too bad.

If anyone has noticed, the blitz on social media and the Teasers were so targeted. It became an integral part of selling the e-Pickup even if there was no final production model. What was amazing about the Cybertruck is the way it has changed the perception of SUVS in general. Many pickup enthusiasts still see the Cybertruck as a "not" option. Instead of convincing them it was not so, demos were done and even a pickup tug of war. Just to demonstrate that this e-Pickup is not a namby-pamby. It seems the gambit paid off, and Tesla is reaping the benefits from it.

Look at the Cybertruck and it is all silver and very minimal, compared to 4X4 regulars from SUVS makers. One would say that it befits a Sunday drive rather than a roll in the outdoors. But, for the most part, the e-Pickup has the power to haul and carry big loads according to the specs revealed. The image of an angular truck the shape of F-111 Wobbly goblin with shiny high impact aluminum cladding is really different. But the people love it, including the covered truck bed with retractable cover. Performance is boosted with better specs that will turn e-Pickup into the jack of all trades. How good is that?

Adjectives like stupendous is apt, and it has eclipsed plans of other carmakers taking a dip into the full-electric pickup market. For now, the Tesla Cybertruck waits for the first test drive, but there is always a surprise from this startup.

