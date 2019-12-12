Experience Hands-Free Convenience While Driving with a Car Phone Mount This 2020

One of the best car accessories for mobiles is a car phone mount which is relatively cheaper, for the function it provides. One function it really rocks is transforming any smartphone into a hands free device, without a fancy in-car call function. There is no need to go all over the place, touching many buttons. It secures the phone, and this is the only interface to worry about. Go for either a magnetic holder or a more complex holder type, and you'll never have to worry about getting in an accident ever again.

1. WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Phone Car Mount

4.2/5 stars



Phone mounts for mobiles are a necessity if you want hands free convenience from the get-go. Not all are good options like this magnetic car mount that does away with buttons and mechanisms. What is best it that any device will lock onto the magnetic and stay there, and it has simple mounting too. Slot it into the vent, you are all good. No fiddling and adjusting which is a hassle for some, this is just right. Do not worry if it will fall off, there is a swivel that allows rotation. Compatible with most smartphones, with rubber and mount so simple to use.

Verdict:

It is a go for the price and simplicity of use. A good buy.

2. AUKEY Car Phone Mount Air Vent Cell Phone Holder

4.2/5 stars

A trusty holder type will do it for most, so this is it. An air vent clip provides the main attachment for the phone. Its holder is maximized to be used on all AC vent and hold on. The best feature is a ball pivot that adjusts the holder whichever way is preferred. Okay, this has soft silicone that prevents abrasion on the back of the mobile. It protects the finish of most expensive mobiles, which is a plus in everyone's book. Easy to use, install, and adjust which is very convenient as a product to get.



Verdict:

Go for this holder type if a magnetic one is not preferred, still in the $10.99 range. Good buy and secures the mobile better.

3. Penom Magnetic Phone Car Mount

4.8/5 stars



Is bulky too much and not an option? Get this magnetic holder that's easy to use as 1-2-3, without any special instructions, one look, and you know how to use it. Vent mounting with a sturdy holder that keeps it on, even if there are bumps. Costs more with alloy and durable rubber parts as components, some are just plain plastic, so it's good to go. Open the box, you get this single item, that is ready to use. Has a pivot for positioning the mobile, re-positioning is done with ease. Standard lifetime zero risk warranty for all buyers, do not like then return it.

Verdict:

Similar to the WizGear but it has metal parts not plastic, costs a bit more. Still a great option, so get it.

4. ZeeHoo Automatic Car Phone Mount

5/5 stars



It gets fancy with this holder that comes with a holder that latches on when inserted. Is far sturdier than a simple magnetic mount that is not as secure, the holder mechanism is one touch to release too. Improves on just holding but add an extra charging function with three-triple-A power cells. Easy mounting on the vent, also universal fit, and with 360- degree position of the holder is a feature.



Verdict:

Does really cost more for the non-standard features, but this adds extra value to your purchase. It is a go-go deal, and sweet too.

