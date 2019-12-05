Here are Some of the Best Truck Bed Tents to Choose From for 2020 Spring Season

Trucks are very versatile cars, and their 4x4 drive can reach places that regular cars cannot. When winter has passed and spring is coming, getting truck bed tents is like a necessity. Not only do they maximize space, they also make for a comfortable mobile camp when mounted on a truck bed. They also come in several varieties to choose from, though most are mounted on the truck bed.

Still an unbeliever? Read on and check our selection of the best truck bed tents: from the most affordable to the most expensive, they all come with specific features that you can check.

1. Napier Backroadz Truck Tent

4.3/5 stars



Looking for a truck tent to buy? This is something to consider with all the features it offers. Inside the tent is a full floor that will keep the inside high and dry, for better comfort outdoors. Most trucks will be able to fit this tent if there is toolbox or liner that would not be an issue. Please check the size chart, if it would fit your truck. Weatherproofing is best with the full rainfly that keeps the rain out. Sleep comfortably knowing that rain, will not be a party pooper. Easy set-up is like child's play with guides to connect the right part. The last thing is the big areas with 5'6 headroom from floor to ceiling.

Verdict:

This is all A-1 with attention paid to the comfort of the users. Priced reasonably and care taken to make it a no-fuss tent to put up. This is very affordable compared to more expensive ones, with the same features.

2. Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent

4.4/5 stars

If you have a large pickup, this truck tent is a perfect pair for it. It shrugs off the elements with 100% cotton duck canvass which is light and allows breathing. Another is hydra-shield that seals it from the outside, with an overall tunnel design allows a 5-ft. ceiling, for more interior volume inside it. Uses an extension to include the tailgate for more space. Access with a large door that has heavy-duty YKK zips, other parts like covered doors and pocket for gear are good features. The sturdy frame and covering are easy to connect. Equipped with extra windows for better ventilation.

Verdict:

Premium choice with features to match though has a low ceiling inside a good buy for large pickups.

3. Rightline Gear Truck Tents

3.9/5 stars



This is one truck tent that is very simple, easy to put together. One thing that it does not have is a floor, to allows fast putting away. This might be something of a negative against it though, but it weighs lighter from the tradeoff. All the parts are marked for easy assembly, with strapping to hold everything together without scraping car paint. A small sky view allows extra ventilation, included is a removable rain rainfly to use when it rains.

Verdict:

For the price, it lacks a floor and ventilation but is easy to disassemble and light as positive points. If this works for you, get it.

4. Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent

4.3/5 stars

Sometimes simple is good and with a good price that is just basic, which is good enough without complexity. Made of waterproof polyester, with a floor and simple design too. The layout is a D-type tent with poles overlapping, for extreme conditions. This may not be something for the winter, but for spring and summer will do fine. Falls in between heavy and light with easy to assemble part for less hassle.

Verdict:

All are very basic and inexpensive, with water-resistant cloth but lack of instructions is another concern.

