Keep Beverages Hot With the Best Travel Mugs You Can Use in Any Season

This is one of the most wanted must-haves anyone who need drinks kept hot or cold should have. Picking out the best travel mugs is easy, but spillage and hot drinks getting cold fast can be a hassle. Engineering and simple science has transformed this tumbler into an eco-friendly and reusable solution. Get one and get no coffee spill, with your favorite drinks on hand. This list has something for everyone, choose the best option.

1. Keurig Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Travel Mug

Travel mugs are the best alternatives to creating extra trash with paper cups, from coffee shops. Choose this method of getting your coffee pick-me-up in the morning. Contents of this premium product is 12 ounces of anything cold or hot when used for beverages. Made of stainless steel for long use, and is very durable compared to plastic. Inside the cup is good insulation that keeps things hot, better than any paper cup or plastic used for other options. No-fuss to wash and clean, just the cup body only other parts need separate cleaning.

Verdict:

Good for the detachable handle when you want it. Affordable for the price, only small sipping from it is possible.

2. Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vaccuum

Pay extra for this travel mug, with many color options for those who want personalization. Keep in all the heat or cold with vacuum insulation, not just only ordinary insulation like other cups. Offer a durable body that comes in several colors, takes rough and tumble use for every day. One of the worst hassles are spills on your white shirt, this prevents it with a leak and spillage free design. Fuss-free cleaning for this product, with a lid that is cleaned with ease.

Verdict:

The best feature for it is compatible with most car cup holders. Bad for it is extensive hand washing.

3. Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce Travel Tumbler

When it comes to quality this cup from thermos offers more than most. Comes with a beverage capacity of 12 ounces, on the most in this list. If sweat cups is not your thing, it does not but keeps cold. Tea drinkers will love the tea hook, for their tea should they not be coffee drinkers. If this did not fit most cup holders, then it would not be a class 1 product at all. The heavy-duty steel body is maxed out to keep it hot and cold, with utmost durability when in use.

Verdict:

Best design for keeping temperature regular for long periods. Just the handle is not so durable to use, but spill-proof for fewer hassles.

4. Zojirushi SM-KHE48BA Stainless Steel Mug

If you are not a fan of tumbler style cups, this is just right. Like all options in the list, this comes in a plain black stainless-steel body, that is vacuum-seal to regulate the temperature of beverages inside it. Keeping the inner part clean is easy to do, so it is sanitary at all times and washable. No small sips with this mug, instead a wide brim for larger gulps if it is desired so.

Verdict:

Most will love the big brim and ultra-durable washable parts, with no worry of damaging it. One gripe is that it does not fit square into a car cup holder easily.

