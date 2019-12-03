Make Your Car Seats Last Longer with This Selection of Car Seat Protectors

If there is one part of the car that is very important, that is the car seats. Everyday use and all the spills and debris poured onto it accidentally will take its toll! Get the best car seat protector for just covering the seat material or for minimized abrasion from infant or child car seats. Choose from just a cover or with a dual kick mat function included, though dual products cost more. Selling points like mess proofing, thick cushioning, extra organizer pockets will be good draws for anyone wanting one. Check this list to see what will work best.



1. Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector (Thick Padding)

Price $24.97

4.8/5 Stars

Get it:

If you are looking for a car seat protector, this should be one a buying list. Uses high-grade PVC leather which provides abrasive protection from a child car seat, and friction that wears out seat fabric in time. Functionally this will limit messy clean-ups from kids in the car. Comfort is assured with extra padding, for better cushioning for the seats. Design and engineered to for car seat use and regular covering, with three pockets added for storage. Use the pockets to store stuff, as mini organizes built-in that works best with kid's items. Includes one-year money back, should any problem is found in this product.

Verdict:

No need to think, just get this with an assurance of best features for just $24.97. Good buy!



2. Happy Healthy Parent Child Car Seat Protector

Price $35.97

4.8/5 Stars

Get it:

One good reason to get one these products is quite simple, it protects your car seat and does a whole lot more. When kids get rough and rowdy, this is a parent's best bud because it lessens cleanup on messed up seats. You have dual utility with this, included a kick mat function that keeps the kid's feet off the back seat! Other benefits from this car accessory, are extra pockets that act as organizers, extra padding prevent excessive damage to the car seats too. Overall, this keeps the value of your car and allows the use of a kick mat or seat protector. Get risk free convenience with a warranty provided with it.

Verdict:

For the price this offers a dual function that is the best, mom's will be glad to have this.



3. Shmidt'S Car Seat Protector

Price $22.86

4.7/5 Stars

Get it:

One of the cheapest on the list, that comes in two tones, not in all black like the others. Less does not mean it is ho-hum, with 600D Oxford material (water resist) used for it and is durable for long use. Other materials for this is premium PVC leather as a premium option, that is not machine stitched for the exacting standard of construction quality. Maintain the beauty of car seat fabric with this anti-mess device, that repels water and anything a child can make for extended cleanup! Other features like a tuck-in flap and anti-slip PVC dots will keep it in place. This top-grade protector will not abrade or leave any damage on cars seats, it is engineered for that purpose. Like other protectors, it has pockets for taming all mess that include junior's when on road trips.

Verdict:

Very affordable for $22.86, with everything, but some might need a kick mat.

4. Summer Infant Summer ELITE DuoMat Car Seat Protector

Price $24.65

4.5/5 Stars

Get it:

A must-have for children in the car, in a car crash it stays in place as tested. Another affordable option that has features which are optimized for function and utmost durability. Made of the imported fabric that keeps liquid and solid stains off, for easy cleanups. It's back panel will slot into any child or car seat, with side inserts for latch anchors, seatbelts to use. Mess busting with mesh pockets are organizers for the kid's stuff and other items. This is a basic no frill kit that is made to for best use!

Verdict:

So far, one of the cheapest on this list. Nothing is missing except a kick mat function, but otherwise, it is a go-go good buy!

