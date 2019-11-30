4 Heavy-Duty Jack To Lift Your Car Easy Anytime Because You ~Auto~ Be Prepared

Are you the type who keeps forgetting to check your car before leaving home? Well, a fierce set of heavy-duty car jack will make sure you'll be able to change your wheels as needed.

We listed various models of car jacks to provide you with options regarding the different features and prices. Types covered here are crocodiles and a bottle jack that will perform differently. Based on this, just pick the best one for you based on buying capacity and beneficial features. Bonus: we added a note on the car type each options pairs up with, along with the limits to lifting capacity, just for you.

1. Blackhawk B6350 Black/Red Fast Lift Service Jack - 3.5 Ton Capacity

Price: $188.79

4.2/5 stars



Get it:

Get heavy-duty work from this titan of a heavy-duty car jack, with easy to use features out of the carrying case or box. Lifting a large SUV is easy as pie, with a 3-ton capacity with relative ease. The crocodile jack is better than other options, with wheels to roll it under any car. One nice touch is the neck which is extended to reach supports under the chassis. This allows anyone to jack up any car up to 3-tons easy. Even the steel handle is long enough for good leverage, helps to adjust the jack under the car too.

Verdict:

A bit steep for the price, but good tools are not cheap. This works for big vehicles best!



2. Powerbuilt Black Alltrade All-in-One Bottle Jack

Price: $58.99

4.2/5 stars



Get it:

Some blokes would prefer more than just any crocodile car jack. They go for bottle jacks that are supports themselves. The great design change features a jack stand, as part of the tool. This works for really heavy trucks, that need more support for safety reasons as well. Features that count are 3-height settings, and a safety bar to secure the supports. It can be used on uneven ground and any secure placement. Smaller than most jacks, yet with more than adequate lifting power.

Verdict:

For an affordable bottle jack this a great buy. Less than $60 this is well suited for SUVS at best.



3. Pro-Lift F-767 Grey Low Profile Floor Jack - 2 Ton Capacity

Price: $39.34

3.6/5 stars



Get it:

Some do not need pro-quality tools, but any tool helps in a tight fix! The low-profile section is perfect for jacking up low-clearance vehicles, works for normal ones too. A two-tonner for most medium-sized cars and pickups, though trucks using this will be a stretch! A basic tool that gives value for money and decent performance with good features.

Verdict:

The lifting height is meagre at 14-inches high, but if your car is small, there is no problem. A cheap and basic tool, what else more?

4. Arcan XL2T Black Low Profile Steel Service Jack - 2 Ton Capacity

Price: $205.11

4.4/5 stars



Get it:

Compared to others, this is a heavy low profile jack to use, and handle low clearances easy. It might not have much mass, but the heavy and sturdy construction are good buying points. Another of the good points is the longer chassis, to bring under any car or SUV. Lifting limit at two tons, good from medium SUVS and sedans, smaller cars can use it too. One good selling point is a two-foot lifting height, that is more than other jacks.

Verdict:

Pay for the higher lift and longer chassis, which is a good trade-off, but a bit heavier though.



