Beat the Cold with a Remote Car Starter Installed in Your Car

Tired of going out to the car just to start it? In winter, the same thing though assaulted by the winter chill is not very good at all. The solution is a Remote Car Starter to get it done, in the comfort of your home. Just a press of button, then it is good to go when done warming up the car.



Choose a bolt on unit or one that needs pro installation, extra features added like car alarm or remote security warning. It would not come cheap but it is worth the peace of mind, no muss or fuss about it! Kill the winter blues and have one in your car right now.

1. Avital 4105L Avistart Remote Start

Price: $43.00

4.1/5 Stars

Get it:

Equip your car with this remote start kit, that comes with parts for installation by a technician or if DIY as an option. This helps when starting up in winter, to warm up the car.

A. Uses virtual tack to find the right voltage for the system to work, without a tach wire connector.

B. Incorporating a D2D serial data port that will connect the system to D2D cable, with other car systems.

C. The XCR onboard relays have more capacity to connect most car systems to its own remote start functions.

Always check for compatibility with your car and refer to experts, if this unit works without a hitch.

Verdict:

This is not bolt on device, instead wires need to be installed in the car. Cheap for $43.00, but has features to make sure it does not affect the cars systems. Get it, but pay for technical help to install it.

2. Start-X Remote Starter Kit for Toyota Tacoma

Price: $169.99

4.1/5 Stars

Get it:

If your car is a Toyota Tacoma 2016-2019, this I just for right. It enables push to start and a remote started in one device. Fortunately, this is bolt on so it with a few wires for connection. It comes with this feature as included in the package.

A. Easy to install Plug and Play for easy DIY installing.

B. Get support from Start X, if there are questions about this product.

C. Install it with T-harness to secure it in place, made for the Tacoma specifically which is great for owners.

D. Nothing else to use, everything is in the box for no muss or fuss.

E. Open the doors in range and start or stop as well.

This kit from Start X is perfect for the Tacoma and is easy to use.

Verdict:

One pricey kit, but dedicated for Tacoma use with plug and play, and nothing to add! All good for all Tacoma SUV owners.

3. EASYGUARD EC002 Remote Engine Start

Price: $119.99

3.7/5 Stars

Get it:

Compared to other units in the review, this comes with more features included with RFID function. Here is a rundown of what is included in the kit. It is can be used for most car, with no compatibility problems as well.

A. Fits most cars with DC 12-volt standard, needs technical help not DIY install please take note.

B. Uses a smart code that is detected by the alarm module, only the key fob can use the RFID code.

C. Use the key fob to open and close the car at 9-10 ft. away, when approaching.

D. Best alarm combo with press key remote and stop function, best in early mornings.

E. The code varies and is for increased car security, but keep key fob shielded for better protection.

Verdict:

Quality does not come cheap, when security is at stake. This set needs pro-install due to the components and extra features. Good Buy!

4. Crimestopper SP-402 Car Alarm with Remote Start

Price: $69.95

3.7/5 Stars

Get it:

Get this unit for your car, if you want premium features that come with the box. Open it and it comes with these great features.

A. Two-piece button transmitter with metallic finish

B. Use it from 2300 ft. away.

C. Equipped with two data ports for fortin and ad modules as options.

D. Also, comes with smartphone connect interface as extra feature!

Overall. This unit comes with these features and with visual and sound alerts in range of the device.

Verdict: An affordable bolt on device that comes with good features, get one now.

