Heated Travel Mugs are Must-Haves for Cold Winter Morning in the Car or Outdoors

Travelling in the winter or even a cold night outdoors, will need the best-heated travel mugs that use a 12-volt plug in the car. It keeps the coffee hot, all the time! Get these items for all-season use, this is your go-to for hot java anytime. If you love coffee hot and can take it anywhere, this is the "it" gadget to have.

They are mostly basic heater cups, some are fancy and cost more than others. Get a no-spill model or just any one, that's all up to you. Get the best-heated travel mugs for your budget.

1. Heated Smart Travel Mug

Price: $26.95

3.4/5 Stars



Get it:

No getting surprised while driving or doing anything else, this smart mug alerts if the contents are really hot. No more complaining of cold drinks when warming up to leave the house or car. A smart cup that heats liquids up to 85-160 degrees, when hot drinks are most in demand. Get your java hot and ready, even when it is cold. Comes with a LED monitor and heavy-duty plug as standard features.

Verdict:

Equipped with alarm when hot and LED are good features for this smart device. But comes cheap at $26.95, a good buy.

2. Puncia 12V Electric Heated Travel Coffee Mug

Price: $36.99

3.0/5 Stars

Get it:

This mug offers smart control to heat up liquids at preferred presets. See how the temperature is with an LCD readout, if the blue light is on, it keeps beverages hot. With an inner clean cup that keeps everything tidy, and immaculate. Easy to use, just plug it in, remember to place the inner cup before using.

Verdict:

On the high side, but with smart control and LED display to see how hot! Get this for $36.99 with all-in features.

3. Wagan EL6100 Heated Travel Mug

Price: $10.94

3.2/5 Stars



Get it:

A basic yet functional no-fuss heater cup that is portable and durable for long use. Get hot and piping drinks at 145 degrees, heats up fast in 30 minutes or less. No spilling of hot coffee, with a no-spill design and keeps it hot for 2-hrs. when unplugged. The best feature is the non-slip base to prevent sliding off any surface.

Verdict:

This a cheap and basic heated cup that comes with standard features. Very affordable and simple to use, with no fuss at all.

4. SHARPER IMAGE Heated Travel Mug

Price: $18.00

2.7/5 Stars



Get it:

Get this travel mug in silver and black, not a generic color for a stylish product with standard features included. Hot beverages all the time with this plugged in a 12-volt outlet. Anti-spill design will prevent spillage when used, no one likes hot coffee on your shirt! Best is a dual mug set for this package, two for the price of one! An all-season item for any who needs it, for indoor and outdoor use as well.



Verdict:

One of the cheapest ones at $18.00 and with a pair is a good bargain. A go-go buy with no regrets.

