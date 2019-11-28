You Will Love This Bluetooth Beanie Hat That Looks Good in any Season

What if, there exist a hat that not only provides you with protection but also entertainment? Will you be interested? Well, you are in for a surrise because one such thing does exist - the bluetooth beanie hat.

The best Bluetooth beanie hat has good sound quality, long listening time capacity, and a mic that is equipped for a call. A high-tech accessory that allows playlist playback, especially when trapped in traffic, winter or otherwise. Most music buffs, outdoorsmen, or anyone needing the cover, will appreciate this very much when it come to indulging in their listening habits. So, here is a list to choose from, detailing features and price, as well as several styles to choose from.

1. Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Smart Beanie Headset

Price on Amazon - $15.99

5/5 Stars



Why get it:

This Bluetooth beanie that allows listening to music, via a speaker inserted into it. With wireless streaming for 5-hrs. or 7-hrs. of call time, whichever is preferred. Even older devices can work with this BT device, with 33-ft. range from any mobile. Whether you have an android or iPhone, this works with both of them. The last is easy to use intuitive controls for all users, for easy use. Included is a standard micro-USB port for charging the hat.

Verdict:

A go for $15.99 and everything that comes within. Get a wearable tech that is perfect for every day and for all seasons.



2. Bluetooth Beanie Hat BCELIFE Wireless

Price on Amazon - $23.99

4.5/5 Stars

Why get it:

Get this wearable tech with wireless features like Bluetooth connectivity as far as 33-ft. away! Connect to all devices with total compatibility for iPhone and Android. This fashion accessory comes with Hi-Fi sound for listening to your tunes. Use this beanie for 8-hrs and charging is just 1-2 hrs. to full, and get 60-hrs. standby time when not in use. An easy to use and intuitive control, use them to answer and end calls. Get all this out of the box and more.

Verdict:

Costs a bit more at $23.99, with the standard features for similar choices. Others on the list are much cheaper.

Read: Winter Car Essentials: Picking Out the Best Winter Car Emergency Kit

3. Enjoybot Bluetooth Beanie Wireless

Price on Amazon - $16.56

Rating- 4.3/5 Stars

Why get it:

Get techie and fashionable with this product, one of the most affordable wearable tech to own. Who would not want the convenience of answering calls with this stylish beanie? BT tech that assures wireless connectivity at 33-ft. away, with mobile devices as well. Specs like 60-hrs. standby and 6-hrs. playtime that needs 1.5-hrs. to a full charge. Get wearable tech at its best with this beanie with great wireless features to boot.

Verdict:

Another cheap and affordable wearable tech for you to get! With no regrets because it is for audiophiles who will love it.

4. Bluetooth BeanieV5.0 Bluetooth Hat

Price on Amazon - $21.98

Rating- 4.5/5 Stars

Why get it:

You will need this BT beanie when in the outdoors, especially with call receive functions when hands are full! Get more talk and play time with 10-12 hrs. with a whopping 200-hrs. standby for long use. If low just charge for 1.5-2 hrs. to get a full top-up easy. Connecting with v5.0 BT and 3 button controls for controlling the functions of the hat. Even if far, answer call at a limit of sight at 33-ft. long. Wearable and stylish tech like this best for sporty types.

Verdict:

The best choice for features and price of $ 21.98, with longer standby and play times too. Get it and no regret buy for you!

Related article: The 6 Best Bluetooth Beanies of 2019