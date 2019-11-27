You Need a Safety Hammer that will Save Your Life when it Counts the Most!

One of the worst scenarios is getting trapped in a car. Other times of the year, if this happens chances of rescue is better. On wintertime, it is a lot slimmer so having a safety hammer that will get you out of the car in cases of winter accidents is never a bad thing.

This cheap and easy to use device has dual parts, allowing escape from a doomed car. A dual point or edge breaks the glass and a cutter that rips through seatbelt mesh like butter. Use both of these parts to escape a car or be trapped. Adding it for your winter or all-season safety kit will ensure personal safety.

Other safety hammers have other features, but we are getting the basic ones. Compared to other safety equipment that costs more. Some kits come in more than a pair. If you got loved ones, then give one or two to preserve them when needed badly.

1. Lifehammer Brand Safety Hammer

Price on Amazon with link- $14.95

Rating- 4.6/5 Stars

Why get it:

One of the first hammers sold and the original one since 1982. comes with standard double spikes to break the glass and sharp cutter for ripping seatbelt webbing. Free mount to affix anywhere in the car for easy acess. This is an A-1 product that is strong and robust that will be important when needed.

Verdict:

A stretch at more than $10 for a single unit. Smaller head with smaller striker points might be something to think about. The cutter part has a smaller blade compared to other choices.



2. 2 PCS High Carbon Steel Hard IPOW Car Safety Hammer Escape Tool

Price on Amazon with link- $9.99

Rating- 4.5/5 Stars

Why get it:

Get the best and practical design for good handing with a no-slip grip. Hold the no-slip grip to break glass when urgent, to rip the webbing to get out fast, with a sharp and covered blade. Colored orange for high visibility when needed in an emergency. Made of durable materials that will not shatter or crack! Everything needed for peace of mind is just this.

Verdict:

Thetwo high tensile strikers that are durable for breaking glass easier. A slimmer handle might be an issue for some people. But is cheap for a set worth under $10. A good buy too.



3. IPOW 2 PCS Car Safety Antiskid Hammer Seatbelt Cutter

Price on Amazon with link- $9.89

Rating- 4.6/5 Stars

Why get it:

Verdict:

This product comes with secure storage, even in a collision. Get this dual kit for an extra one or just give to someone. The storage unit is included for easy reach in the car when urgently needed. Have no fear of injury, with a shrouded blade that cuts webbing for escape. Striking head designed to break the glass and escape!

Verdict:

For $9.89 this is cheap that has a bigger and robust profile comparted to slimmer options. Comes in a set that is cost effective too. Equipped with a larger striking surface than others.

4. AmazonBasics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Hammer

Price on Amazon with link- $5.79

Rating- 4.7/5 Stars

Why get it:

Escape with the hammer to break the glass and use the cutter if the strap would not retract in a pinch. The striking point is high Tungsten steel which is hard and durable. Cutting straps is easy with a sharp blade and good grip design for optimum performance. Most escape tools save lives in doomed cars when people are trapped!

Verdict:

Sold at $5.79 for a single unit which good for those who only need one. Has all the features of a set package. Some would need just one and this will do!

