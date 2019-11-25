Keep Your Hands Warm: Grab Any of These Rechargeable Battery-Heated Gloves

When the mercury goes real low and wind chill bites into your fingers, you would most probably feel that yours is not exactly an ideal situation. It is during times like this, that you need any if these 4 rechargeable battery-heated gloves. Whether you are walking to the car on chilly mornings, or simply feeling extra cold while heading to work this season, it won't be as pleasant without adequate warmth on your hands.

Rechargeable battery-heated gloves are safe to use and are made out of materials that are meant to keep the warmth in! The wires are set inside the lining with heating controls. Drivers who need to go out into the snow will find it useful, especially when getting into a snowed-in car early in the morning.

Here are some viable options that we rounded up especially for this season:

1. PAXCESS Heated Gloves for Men



Price on Amazon - $69.99

Rating- 4.5/5 Stars

Why get it:

This gloves from Paxcess comes with a rechargeable battery pack that can keep the heat on the glove for approximately 6.8 hours - long enough for comfy use. Made from heavy duty nylon shell , this heated set is not only better than wool, it also comes with a triple heat setting and one on-off button which allows the user to switch from light, medium, and low setting for moderation and power conservation. It is a perfect accessory which features textured fingertips, so there is no need to take it off when using touchscreen phones.

Verdict:

This $70 heated glove features a safe, waterproof, and durable shell that will serve you for a long time. Combined with the high-tech features that allows mobility without taking it off, it is definitely worth the investment.

2. Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery for Men Women



Price on Amazon - $69.98

Rating- 4.2/5 Stars

Why get it:

This unisex gloves work for both men and women. It comes with heated linings for longevity and side zipper pockets for easy storage and access to small items. Made from quality warm and durable materials, this glove set can be used even for non-winter activities like hiking, cycling, or others that require glove use.

Verdict:

It is best for winter use and if you have arthritis as it keeps the cold away for several hours. It also works well for other activities and comes with specially-designed pockets for storage.



3. Men/Woman Electric Gloves with Rechargeable Battery





Price on Amazon - $58.59

Rating- 4.2/5 Stars

Why get it:

This glove set can be worn by both men and women when going skiing or doing the gruelling snow-shovelling chore in the morning. Made from cotton sponge and PU leather, and combined with high class workmanship, this glove set is one that will not rip apart. Equipped with a rechargeable battery for long use and made from waterproof and breathable materials, it is a comfortable accessory that keeps the cold out. It is also touchscreen-compatible and features specially-textured fingertips along with a one-touch button for easy control.

Verdict:

This cotton and leather glove set may be a bit pricey at $59, but with the sturdy, waterproof and breathable features it comes with, this is a definite must-have. The fingertip control is a bonus, too!

4. GLOBAL VASION Electric Rechargeable Heated Gloves



Price on Amazon - $69.99

Rating- 3.5/5 Stars

Why get it:

Get the most out of this heated glove set that is both waterproof and wind-resistant. The lining will heat up your hand safely. With a triple heat setting available, you can adjust the heat to your liking. Power up the spent cells, with a charger included in the kit and use these gloves when out driving or when exposed to the cold.

Verdict:

Get it for the selectable heat setting and the charger that comes with it, despite the $69.99 price.

