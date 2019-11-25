Keep Your Family from Freezing, Stay Warm on Wintertime with the Best Electric Car Blanket

When it is cold outside, the car's heater works extra hard to keep the cabin warm. Like-wise electric cars tend to lose power when it is cold. Conventional cars do not have such heating problems, but having one lessen the use of accessories like the heater is a good practice, especially if there is a problem with the battery. This is also a good practice, in case the car gets bogged down.

One inexpensive investment, an electric car blanket will ensure winter safety for everyone. Not only does it keeps everyone warm till help comes, it also require less energy as opposed to a heater. By merely plugging into a 12-volt outlet, everyone can stay warm even on long drives during the snowy days.

For options on the best electric car blankets to store in your car, here are four different brands you can choose from.

1. Stalwart - Black and White Electric Car Blanket



Price on Amazon with link- $19.95

Rating- 3.8/5 Stars

Why get it:

This fleecy black-and-white blanket is a good alternative to the standard car heater, especially for those sitting at the bck of the car. Made from lightweight materials and wires that are safely placed inside the cloth, and a fleecy material to boot, this Stalwart blanket is guaranteed to keep you warm and cozy, without worrying about wires sticking out. It is also easy to bundle in the trunk and the premium quality and features will surely be worth the price.

Verdict:

At under $20, this black-and-white blanket is guaranteed to keep everyone warm while keeping the minimalist vibe in you alive.

2. Car Cozy 2 - 12-Volt Heated Travel Blanket





Price on Amazon with link- $39.95

Rating- 4.0/5 Stars

Why get it:

This electric car blanket is available in three different styles with size that is perfect for couples. It features a timer that automates shut off, a plug that goes into any 12-volt port, and a water-resistant material which makes it usable even on a boat. This soft and comfortable fleece is definitely getting 100% when it comes to quality.

Verdict:

At $39.95, this heated blanket from Trillium Worldwide is a bit on the pricier side, but with the extra water-resistant functions, it is definitely a good buy.

3. Car Cozy 2 Mini Heated Travel Blanket



Price on Amazon with link- $24.95

Rating- 4.0/5 Stars

Why get it:

Get warm by getting this blanket into a 12-volt plug when used. Made from comfy fleece, this soft warmer blanket is perfect for all ages, and the heat auto-function and shut-off feature lets you stay warm in 30-45 minutes.

Verdict:

For $25, this lightweight and portable warmer is definitely a good buy. With just the right size and the automatic functions, it is definitely a good choice for those who want to stay curled up all day!

4. Stalwart 75-BP900 Green Electric Auto Blanket



Price on Amazon with link- $19.95

Rating- 3.8/5 Stars

Why get it:

Just like the others, this plaid blanket in green warms up by plugging into a 12-volt outlet. This is a good hack to conserve power when travelling in an electric vehicle as it uses less power than heaters. It also comes with a long cord for the convenience of those in the backseat. The texture feels good to touch and the lightweight and durable materials used makes it highly portable and easy to pack, making it easy to buy either for yourself or as a gift. Just make sure you do not run it on the machine when washing.

Verdict:

At $20, this Stalwart blanket packs a lightweight and very affordable solution to staying warm and cozy on the road this winter!

