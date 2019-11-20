Winter Driving: Top Reasons Why Mid-Sized Sedans are Good Alternatives to Big SUVS

Much has been said about how SUVs and crossovers are ruling the road. Despite these mid-sized sedans are a good option still. Much has been said about why an SUV is still the king. But, remember all the tech and innovation came from the sedan.

Of course, SUVs have the edge because of their 4WD and AWD. Carmakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Mazda still believe that sedan cars are not dead. Especially, for a mid-sized sedan which is getting upgrades that are drawing in buyers. Now, let us see how winter bodes for the medium car.

1. Top trim mid-sized sedan has All-Wheel-Drive as equipped or additional trim.

Having an All-Wheel Drive is now standard for medium sedans in the US. Carmakers realize that AWD is vital for buyers to consider a sedan. Cars with AWD will have better handling, especially mid-sized cars with top trim. They can go head to head with SUVs, not on all roads.

2. Heating the engine block of a medium car takes less time.

Wintertime needs to be preheated to start cars easier in the morning. The sedan has less massive engines so heating would go relatively faster than an SUV engine. With adequate heating, the oils and coolant will de freeze faster.

3. Most mid-sized sedans have ABS, EBD, and BA as standard equipment.

SUVs have stability or traction control equipped most of the time. Most vehicles come with ABS, EBD, and BA braking systems that are computer-controlled as well. What is crucial is not ESC and TC but how the wheels brake when needed! Use ABS sparingly when driving, never pump like crazy.

4. Cleaning these cars will be easier than taller SUVS.

Do you enjoy cleaning that tall SUV every morning in winter? Cannot clean the top without long broom handle. If the cars were a mid-sized sedan it would easier would it be?

5. The lower center of gravity for electric mid-sized sedans makes them more stable.

One problem with tall SUVs is a skid that can overturn it. Sedans with lower gravity can steer and adjust out of a skid without chances of turn turtling.

6. It will be harder to free a larger SUV than a smaller medium car.

Getting snowed in will be hard for most cars. Especially, SUVs that will dig in the snow and slush. The sedan is lighter and is lighter which is an advantage for most drivers trapped in the snow.

7. Mid-sized sedans are relentlessly upgraded to keep alive against SUVs.

More people are getting bargains like heated steering wheel, heated seat, heater, and even AWD for better traction. In winter, this equipment will be handy to keep everyone warm. At a lessen cost than SUVs that cost more with these add-on trim.

8. Medium cars have sensors and electronics that sense for better traction.

Cars are equipped with part of the package trim or add-on extras like sensors that sense how much traction tires need. In winter, paired with snow tires that even an FWD or RWD is just as good at winter road handling.