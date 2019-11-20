Winter Car Essentials: Getting the Best Engine Block Heater for Cold Mornings

Unless you have shifted to owning an electric car, better move on. But, if you have a conventional car as your everyday ride then continue on. Cold and the combustion engine with all the fluids in it are not exactly made for each other.

Starting a cold engine that is labored because the oil is turgid, coolants froze, and the fuel system has blockage in the lines and fuel injectors. The problem is the lack of heat to unfreeze everything. Some cars might be equipped with the best engine block heater to provide initial heat. Though this equipment is not standard unless the dealership offers this valuable winter add-on!

Getting this as one of your top winter essentials is a priority when living in a cold belt. The good is there is a DIY option that would not cost too much! The answer is to check what engine block heater will fit your car. Whatever type it is, you will need it.

How does it work?

There is more than one type to consider for vehicular use. But, they all work the same way, and there is no difference. It lessens the problem of starting in the cold. Getting out of the driveway might take a while, with problems starting. Too many false starts affect the battery especially. Car batteries tend to discharge faster in colder climes when not heated up! Metal parts wear fast (abrasion) because of turgid oil too.

When is the best time to use it?

An engine block heater helps cars start even when the mercury drops! It lessens engine abrasion and the excessive discharge caused by the extra effort when starting. Installing the least expensive unit will bring the engine to working temperature.

There are some exceptions when living in warmer climes, a car is not exposed to cold, and the car uses synthetic oil. Use one when it gets below 10 degrees or more than zero, the car is exposed to winter snow, and non-synthetic oil is used.

Kinds of engine block heaters for vehicle use

Here is a list of heaters to choose from. Though heating pads are the easiest to use. Choose the best one for use.

1) Heater Dipstick

This replaces the regular dip stick and warms the oil directly.

2) Non-circulating Inline Heater

Installed by splicing the lower coolant hose in the hood.

3) Circulating Inline Heater

Uses a pump to circulate the heated coolant in the hoses.

4) Frost plug style

Installation is not easy because it is placed inside the engine block, used as a replacement for the original frost plug.

5) Bolt-on heater

Just stick it on, or use magnets to attach it. Easy to install and use.

