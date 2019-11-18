Fuel Efficient Large Hybrids in 2020: What is the best Large Hybrid SUV to Get

SUVs are shedding off their gas-guzzling image with large PHEVs and hybrids becoming variants. These fuel-efficient large hybrids are the best for those seeking greener SUVS. Though not yet becoming green cars. They are perfect in-betweeners before the next shift to fully electric. Tesla, Rivian, and other startups are ready to beat them to the punch!

Shifts to hybrids and PHEVS is demanded by the shifting winds to electric cars. But, technical difficulties in getting full converted SUVS have yet to be fully realized. Here are the 9 SUVs that will be butting heads in 2020.

Large Hybrid SUVs

A. Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2020

Price: TBA

Efficiency-

34 MPG combined

The powertrain is now 2.5 1.4-hybrid setup with a total output of 306 to 240 HP. This leaves a big what if when it is sold in 2020. Changes in appearance and specs will be tested if it will be well received.

B. 2020 Lexus RX 450h 2020

Price: $47,775

Efficiency-

30 MPG combined

A combo electric motor with 3.5-liter V-6 produces that produces 308 hp. Handles well and gets 31/28/30 mpg overall. Combined cruising range of 516 miles on one tankful. Luxurious in interiors are part of the trim. Uses a CVT gearbox as standard drivetrain equipment.

C. Ford Explorer Hybrid 2020

Price: $53,475

Efficiency-

28 MPG combined

This hybrid gets about 540 miles as an overall range on a single tank. Only if an RWD drivetrain is equipped as the only catch. For AWD it has 482 miles, which is good enough. Mileage for AWD is 27/29/28 mpg, RWD is 27/29/28 mpg. The output is 318 hp from a 3.3-liter V-6 engine and a hybrid motor.

D. MDX Sport Hybrid 2020

Price: $53,895

Efficiency-

27 MPG combined

Combine torque of 321 hp from V-6 and dual electric motors on the front and back. Fuel efficiency is 26/27/27 as overall. Quiet cabin, with a big second row, but the back is cramped.

E. Lexus RX 450h L 2020

Price: $51,485

Efficiency-

29 MPG combined

Power output is 308 hp from a gas engine and electric motor. Fuel goes well with 29/28/29 mpg for a big SUV. The front and second-row are good, but the third is a bit cramped.

PHEV SUVS

A. Volvo XC90 2020

Price: $67,995

Efficiency-

55 MPGe

Big numbers for the output with 400 hp and 472 torque, more than expected. Filled with lux trim in and out with 6 to 7 seating layouts.

B. BMW X5 xDrive45e 2020

Price: $TBA

Efficiency-

56 MPGe

The iPerformance with a power output of 394 hp and 443 torque. Official numbers are not out yet, great for your daily ride. It does not feel like a hybrid at all.

C. Bentley Bentayga Hybrid 2020

Price: $159,625

Efficiency-

50 MPGe

Ultra-luxe with a V-8 that has 443 hp and 516 torque. Efficiency is 14/23/17 mpg, overall though but very posh in and out. Hits 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds flat for a big car. One of the most expensive SUVS to get.

Other options: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 2019/20